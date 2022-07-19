Man arrested for killing wife at Kansas lake, sheriff says

(Photo Courtesy/Geary County Inmate Inquiry)

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An arrest has been made nearly a year after the murder of a woman at a Kansas lake.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says Cameron Lawson is accused of killing his wife, Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, on Oct. 3, 2021, at Milford Lake. At the time, law enforcement said she was reportedly shot and robbed by an unidentified man.

The U.S. Army was also involved in the investigation and offered a $25,000 reward for information related to her death.