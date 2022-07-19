ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Man arrested for killing wife at Kansas lake, sheriff says

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J75b5_0gkvXAzh00
(Photo Courtesy/Geary County Inmate Inquiry)

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An arrest has been made nearly a year after the murder of a woman at a Kansas lake.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says Cameron Lawson is accused of killing his wife, Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, on Oct. 3, 2021, at Milford Lake. At the time, law enforcement said she was reportedly shot and robbed by an unidentified man.

The U.S. Army was also involved in the investigation and offered a $25,000 reward for information related to her death.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

4 in custody following police chase through Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Topeka on Wednesday night. 27 News spoke with Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone about the chase which began in Jefferson County and ended in North Topeka. He said that the chase began when deputy spotted a car traveling at 94 miles-per-hour in a 70 on U.S. 24 Highway at 8:41 p.m. The vehicle was later identified as a 2010 Ford Escape that was listed as stolen out of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

3 people injured in Ottawa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina. The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Geary County, KS
State
Kansas State
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Man intentionally drives into oncoming traffic in Kansas car crash

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was seriously injured during a car crash on Wednesday in an incident that may have been intentional. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. on July 20 near mile marker 298 on Interstate 70 near Junction City. The driver, a 24-year-old, who was in a Mercury Sable, intentionally drove across the median into Westbound traffic. The Mercury then vaulted from the north shoulder into a tree line on the north side before rolling to a stop.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Deputies respond to rollover crash West of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is causing some travel delays. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Southwest West Union Road. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says single vehicle crashed and rolled. No major injuries have been reported at...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka tattoo shop burglary leaves owner looking for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A recent tattoo shop burglary has left its owner saddened after losing several treasured items last week. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched early Friday morning on July 15, 2022 to the 5800 block of SW Topeka Blvd in response to a vandalism report. Shop owner...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milford Lake#Murder#Violent Crime#The U S Army
KSNT News

Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash, taken to Topeka hospital

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:54 p.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Dragoon River bridge on U.S. Highway 75 a man crashed when his motorcycle suffered a tire failure. The 50-year-old driver was taken to a Topeka hospital in serious condition.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two-vehicle crash in south Topeka sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a Topeka hospital following a car-minivan crash late Tuesday morning on the city’s south side. The collision was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 29th and Burlingame Road. Police at the scene said a Toyota Sienna minivan and a...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed after 2 killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Two people died in an accident and one was arrested just after 2:30a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph Platt, 27, Meriden, was northbound on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road. The motorcycle struck...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1350kman.com

Three arrested following weekend brawl at Aggieville bar

Three people were arrested over the weekend following a fight at an Aggieville establishment. The Riley County Police Department says officers were called out shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to Tubby’s Sports Bar for reports of a fight in progress. When they arrived, officers witnessed 23-year-old Charles Ware, of Manhattan and 31-year-old Dennis Robinson, of St. Marys, engaged in a physical fight. Police say 22-year-old Anthony Kee, of Fort Riley also was involved.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Spikes end sometimes high-speed pursuit in Salina, county

A sometimes high-speed pursuit early Monday morning ended with stop spikes and the arrest of a Salina man who had multiple active warrants. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Journey at approximately 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of S. Broadway Boulevard, Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning. The SUV initially pulled over and let out a passenger, but then led the deputy on a chase through parts of west and south Salina, before heading south out of town on S. Ohio Street at 100 mph.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Pilot who died in Shawnee County plane crash is remembered

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The pilot who died in a plane crash in north Shawnee County is being honored and remembered by his former Kansas Air National Guard unit. Retired Chief Master Sgt. Steven D. Stucky, 72, of Topeka was the pilot of a plane that was reported to have crashed in the 5000 block of NE Shaffer Road at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Family mourns loved one shot in Topeka, Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members of Kirk Sexton are trying to find justice for a crime they say was senseless. Linda Brown says she got a text on Saturday night, that no mother ever wants to get. I just wanted to see kirk, and I said is he at...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Burwell, Bradley Allen; 52; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC...
KSNT News

UPDATE: Shooting in downtown Topeka leaves one dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have identified the man that was killed during a shooting in downtown Topeka. When officers arrived to the 900 block of SW 8th Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased […]
KVOE

One person to Newman Regional Health for treatment after wreck near 24th and Industrial

One person suffered apparently minor injuries after a crash in northwest Emporia on Monday. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded to the 2300 block of Industrial around 11 am after a crash involving a pickup and SUV. Fire Capt. Ryan Schmidt says one person in a pickup was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. Three others involved in the crash declined treatment.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy