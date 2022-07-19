GMFS: Family First

Howie and Bubba start off the show by reviewing some of your responses to yesterday’s Facebook question. We tell you about National Night Out, coming up the 2nd of August. And the upcoming “Boots, Badges & Bikes Community Challenge Blood Drive”!. The boys tell us about a...
We’re back live with Zips Car Wash for their Grand Opening tomorrow in Webb City! They’re introducing a unique prototype carwash that offers more options. With over 245 locations in 24 States, they’re dedicated to offering the best services. Take advantage of deals offered this Thursday – Sunday, and those with memberships can use them at any locations! We also want to congratulate Rainee McCarthy, Georgia Taylor, & Michael Wilmoth. The winners of those $50 Zips gift cards!
PITTSBURG, Kan. – One claim to fame: it was one of the first houses in Pittsburg to have a telephone. Now, it continues standing with original features as an Airbnb and the owner hopes to also create a limited event area. “The big house, the castle, the Miller Mansion...
JANE - With a drag of a chair across the old wooden floor, it’s possible to come home to The Jane Store – even if you’ve never been there before. Amid shelves of spices, salsa and other spreads, owners Sam and Gayla Baker work to create a place where locals and new friends can settle in for a meal or buy a few cooking supplies. But they also work to give them something they can’t order off the menu: A place they can belong.
JOPLIN, MO. — An increase in public and mass shootings has prompted one local hospital to discuss the emergency response, if such a terrible event were to happen in the four states. Tuesday afternoon (7/19), Freeman Health System hosted an emergency response workshop led by Freeman’s Health and Safety Officer. Several agencies including the Joplin […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and several others were taken to local hospitals following a crash in West Nashville. It happened on Highway 100, near Natchez Trace Parkway, late Monday night. Authorities say a Chrysler minivan attempted to pass a Honda Accord and a Ford F-250...
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage R-9 School district hosted a hiring fair today to fill open positions with new workers. The district says they are looking for support staff and paraprofessionals to help throughout the district. “We have a bus here, we have some equipment from our maintenance and...
Over the years multiple agencies and jurisdictions have been involved in the investigation. The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Sarah Burton. The Joplin Police Department released a statement echoing...
The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Over the weekend the Sheriff’s office released details on a woman they called Endangered and Missing. Tuesday the case was updated with more information regarding Michele Stone, 51, of Alba, Mo. “After further investigation it has been determined that Michele Stone does not appear...
JOPLIN, Mo. — With the majority of the four state area suffering from moderate drought conditions, it doesn’t take much more than a spark to start a fire. That was the case just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon (7/18) in west Joplin, when a tractor mower hit a rock, which sparked a flame that quickly […]
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin waste and recycling services are temporarily shifting their schedules to help workers beat the intense summer heat. Residents living within Joplin’s city limits will need to get their bins to the curb a bit earlier now. Republic Services in Joplin says they will begin...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri blueberry farmer aims to give back to the agriculture community through his own farmer’s market. Zack Bridgman, owner of Bridgman’s Blueberry Farm, originally sold only berries from his Jasper County farm. Now he has expanded, all in the name of helping others. Bridgman has created a farmer’s market, […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – KOAM’s Keri Worthen sat down with Sherrif David Dean to discuss conditions and safety at the Ottawa County Jail. In 2019, an electrical fire at the Ottawa County jail forced the sheriff’s office to move inmates to other facilities. Crews power washed and...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police release the name of a shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Joplin Police Department states someone reported a shooting in the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue. >Previous article: Joplin Police Shooting Investigation in...
COLCORD, Okla. — A waterfall formed by a low water dam underneath Highway 412 in the Colcord community of Delaware county is a popular place for people to swim and escape the intense Oklahoma heat. Chasity Chapman drove from Sapulpa to enjoy the water with friends. “I jumped off...
With Cavanaugh Studyvin kind enough to stick around and talk to us some more, she gives us the great news about the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! With the help of people like you, it won the “2023 Small Town Showcase Featured Five” that is put on by Missouri Humanities. Find out all about it right here!
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just before 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 9521 County Lane 126 alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Carthage responded. Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tell us Avilla Fire responded as mutual aid. “Fully involved trailer house,”...
