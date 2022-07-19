ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

GMFS: Family First

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Family First we tell you about some local...

fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Half-Hour Highlights

Howie and Bubba start off the show by reviewing some of your responses to yesterday’s Facebook question. We tell you about National Night Out, coming up the 2nd of August. And the upcoming “Boots, Badges & Bikes Community Challenge Blood Drive”!. The boys tell us about a...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Live at Zips Carwash!

We’re back live with Zips Car Wash for their Grand Opening tomorrow in Webb City! They’re introducing a unique prototype carwash that offers more options. With over 245 locations in 24 States, they’re dedicated to offering the best services. Take advantage of deals offered this Thursday – Sunday, and those with memberships can use them at any locations! We also want to congratulate Rainee McCarthy, Georgia Taylor, & Michael Wilmoth. The winners of those $50 Zips gift cards!
WEBB CITY, MO
ozarksalive.com

The Jane Store a destination for food and community

JANE - With a drag of a chair across the old wooden floor, it’s possible to come home to The Jane Store – even if you’ve never been there before. Amid shelves of spices, salsa and other spreads, owners Sam and Gayla Baker work to create a place where locals and new friends can settle in for a meal or buy a few cooking supplies. But they also work to give them something they can’t order off the menu: A place they can belong.
Four States Home Page

Workshop prepares attendees for “worst case scenarios”

JOPLIN, MO. — An increase in public and mass shootings has prompted one local hospital to discuss the emergency response, if such a terrible event were to happen in the four states. Tuesday afternoon (7/19), Freeman Health System hosted an emergency response workshop led by Freeman’s Health and Safety Officer. Several agencies including the Joplin […]
JOPLIN, MO
WKRN News 2

Missouri man killed in West Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and several others were taken to local hospitals following a crash in West Nashville. It happened on Highway 100, near Natchez Trace Parkway, late Monday night. Authorities say a Chrysler minivan attempted to pass a Honda Accord and a Ford F-250...
NASHVILLE, TN
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
Four States Home Page

Mower Sparks 20 acre field fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the majority of the four state area suffering from moderate drought conditions, it doesn’t take much more than a spark to start a fire. That was the case just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon (7/18) in west Joplin, when a tractor mower hit a rock, which sparked a flame that quickly […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Free-to-vendor farmer’s market helping local growers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri blueberry farmer aims to give back to the agriculture community through his own farmer’s market. Zack Bridgman, owner of Bridgman’s Blueberry Farm, originally sold only berries from his Jasper County farm. Now he has expanded, all in the name of helping others. Bridgman has created a farmer’s market, […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Victim named in Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police release the name of a shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Joplin Police Department states someone reported a shooting in the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue. >Previous article: Joplin Police Shooting Investigation in...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Interview: Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce

With Cavanaugh Studyvin kind enough to stick around and talk to us some more, she gives us the great news about the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! With the help of people like you, it won the “2023 Small Town Showcase Featured Five” that is put on by Missouri Humanities. Find out all about it right here!
CARL JUNCTION, MO

