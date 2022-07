After being impaneled approaching the noon lunch hour, hearing opening arguments sandwiched around that lunch hour, and slightly over four hours of plaintiff and defense evidence and witness testimony, a Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury was sent home at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) versus William “Billy” Lambert. That second trial day starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday is expected to surround direct and cross examination of a final witness, defendant William “Billy” Lambert in his own defense.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO