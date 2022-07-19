ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton-Bishop Gorman rematch an expected classic at Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hT0Ym_0gkvVT1K00

Chandler Hamilton will take on Bishop Gorman and Phoenix Mountain Pointe will battle Arbor View on back-to-back nights in early September.

They're part of the Polynesian Football Classic that will be played at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman on Sept. 9 and 10. Both games will be televised by YurView.

The Hamilton-Gorman matchup, which will be played on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., should be a classic. It's a rematch of last year's thrilling game, in which the Huskies rallied from a 17-point deficit in the final minute to win 25-24 at Hamilton.

Gorman is ranked No. 6 nationally by MaxPreps in its preseason Top 25 rankings.

Hamilton recovered two onside kicks, including one recovered by returning defensive back Cooper Leduc,  in the final minute of that game; and got a clutch catch-and-run into the end zone from running back Nick Switzer, who returns to lead the Huskies.

Mountain Pointe will play Arbor View out of Las Vegas on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Coach Eric Lauer has fond memories of playing at Bishop Gorman, upsetting the 25th-ranked Gaels 28-21 to open the 2013 season. The Pride went on to go 14-0 and win its first and only state championship that year under coach Norris Vaughan.

Lauer was a top assistant under Vaughan then.

"I can't wait to get back there," Lauer said. "You know that's where we put our stamp on the West for football. People were treating us like rock stars the morning after that win."

Even though Mountain Pointe turned the ball over four times in that game, it went away as a 28-21 winner. That catapulted the greatest season in school history and one of the greatest in Arizona high school history for any school.

"The other cool memory was that they were actually printing T-shirts of the final score prior to us leaving the stadium," Lauer said.

For subscribers: Arizona HS football 2022 season: Top 10 linebackers to see

The Pride hasn't reached those glory years it had since Vaughan left after the 2017 season. But Lauer is trying to build it back up. He's got the top-rated prospect by The Arizona Republic in the 2025 class in offensive lineman Kaleb Jones to build around.

He should have a good running game with running back/linebacker Randle Parker, who will be a junior.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hamilton-Bishop Gorman rematch an expected classic at Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas

