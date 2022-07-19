ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Musical comedy The Prom opening at Winspear Opera House

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Broadway production with a lot of heart...

www.fox4news.com

Related
fox4news.com

North Texas teen turns talent into pet portrait business

AUBREY, Texas - Whether for giving a gift or remembering a best friend, one North Texas teen's talent is in high demand. She’s one of the young bosses consumer reporter Steve Noviello is featuring this week. For 19-year-old Sydney Rodenroth, the delight is in the details. "I kind of...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

6-year-old North Texas amputee featured in JC Penney ad

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A new back-to-school ad shows more than the latest trends. It features a young North Texas amputee to help share a message about inclusivity. Noah Rentz had one leg amputated when he was a toddler. The 6-year-old had the other amputated in June. But his disability doesn’t...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas brothers busy baking cookies for summer cash

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - When you’re not old enough to go out and get a job, you become your own boss instead. And that’s exactly what 9-year-old Jordan and 7-year-old Jeremiah Jolly did about a year ago. "I wanted to make my own money so we asked our mom,...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested for former OU football player’s murder in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Police have arrested two of the three men accused of the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. One of the suspects is someone Du’Vonta Lampkin considered a friend, police records show. Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police detective arrested in Mesquite for DWI

MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas police detective was arrested by Mesquite police and charged with DWI. Dallas PD confirmed that Det. Joe Morin is on administrative leave while internal affairs investigate. Mesquite police say Morin was arrested Monday around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Belt Line...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas artist recovering after being shot while out jogging

DALLAS - A 37-year-old Dallas artist is recovering at a hospital after family members said he was shot while jogging along the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas. The shooting happened at the popular exercise trail on July 15, at about 6:30 p.m. Family of Antonio Lechuga said he...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

DART slowing trains down due to extreme heat

DALLAS - Because of the extreme heat, DART is slowing its trains down to travel no more than 30 miles an hour. The speed reduction will be in place until 9 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. DART says passengers should expect delays of ten...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Higinio Edwin Flores' killers

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police hope someone can help them solve a January drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 15-year-old. Police said they have found no reason the teen and his family were targeted, and think the shooters hit the wrong house. Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Photo shows suspect in deadly Oak Cliff convenience store shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man in east Oak Cliff. The department released a photo of the man who fired shots inside the Time Saver Food Mart last week near Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said 18-year-old Curdarrius Chapple...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4-alarm fire destroys Irving hotel near DFW Airport

IRVING, Texas - A four-alarm fire broke out at the Comfort Inn Hotel in Irving around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Erica Brown and her husband in town from Louisiana were staying there. They planned to leave later this week for a wedding anniversary. "He opened the door, and smoke was everywhere....
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Fire burns northeast Dallas apartment building

DALLAS - An overnight fire forced people out of their apartment homes in northeast Dallas. It started around midnight at an apartment complex near Audelia Road and Forest Lane. A two-story building with about eight units was badly damaged. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Apartment managers are reportedly working to...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 Dallas teens arrested in connection to 10 aggravated robberies

DALLAS - Dallas police say they have arrested two 17-year-olds who may be connected to at least 10 aggravated assaults in the city. Abraham Leone and Giovanni Martinez-Castro are charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Police say they got a call about a man being robbed Monday afternoon at...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton voters to decide on decriminalizing marijuana

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton will let voters decide whether they want to decriminalize marijuana in the city. If the measure passes in November, police officers won't ticket people for having small amounts of marijuana in certain cases. Also, police won't be able to search someone just because they smell marijuana.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

First state psychiatric hospital to be built in Dallas County

DALLAS - A town hall meeting will be held to discuss the first state psychiatric hospital to be built in Dallas County. It was approved last legislative session, but the facility will serve six counties in North Texas. Some say its 200 beds aren't enough. At the southwest corner of...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

500-acre wildfire destroys several homes near Possum Kingdom Lake

PALO PINTO, Texas - The hot dry weather is helping to fuel several wildfires in North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service said fires are burning in Kaufman, Boseque, Somervell and Palo Pinto counties. Near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, an extremely destructive wildfire has already destroyed waterfront...
PALO PINTO, TX

