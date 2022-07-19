ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Roe v. Wade anti-abortion extremism is proving to be anti-life

By EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The anti-abortion extremists got their way when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the extremists in many states were able to revert to outdated, cruel laws robbing women of their reproductive autonomy and making it impossible for those who could provide necessary health care to those who need it.

Then it got worse.

Like when Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced in a tweet that Arizona would return to a pre-statehood abortion ban , with no exceptions for rape and incest: “Our office has concluded the Legislature has made its intentions clear with regards to abortion laws. ARS 13-3603 (the pre-statehood law) is back in effect and will not be repealed.”

Then it got worse.

Traumatizing a traumatized child

When news broke that a 10-year-old Ohio girl had been raped and her family had to seek abortion services in Indiana, where the procedure was still legal.

Then it got worse.

When a raft of right-wing politicians and media people started calling the little girl and her family liars.

Then it got worse.

When, even after the story was proven to be true , these socially sadistic rightwing politicians  and media people didn’t even have the grace – HA! – to apologize.

Then it got worse.

An FDA-approved drug called methotrexate, which is used to treat joint inflammation and improve mobility among patients with inflammatory arthritis, lupus, psoriasis and other conditions, got banned along with abortions in states that consider it an abortion-inducing drug . This is because of its risks of miscarriage in pregnant individuals taking it and its use treat ectopic pregnancies.

Ugly unintended consequences

Then it got worse.

The Associated Press reported on a study in which doctors at two Texas hospitals “cited the cases of 28 women less than 23 weeks pregnant who were treated for dangerous pregnancies. The doctors noted that all of the women had recommended abortions delayed by nine days because fetal heart activity was detected. Of those, nearly 60% developed severe complications .”

In addition, a necessary procedure for some women who’ve had miscarriages also seems to fall under the abortion ban, since it has been used for that purpose.

Then it got worse.

The doctor who provided the abortions services to the 10-year-old was previously outed on social media and received serious threats. And also received threats aimed at her daughter .

Unexpected question to come

And it’s going to get worse as the extremists pressure legislatures to legally ascribe “personhood” from the moment of conception and we’re faced with questions like:

If that is so would the U.S. deport a migrant impregnated here since she would be carrying a U.S. citizen?

Or:

If a zygote is a person can a pregnant woman get life insurance on it and collect if there is a miscarriage?

Or:

If another 10-year-old is raped and forced to carry a pregnancy to term will the state provide health care and living expenses since the mother would be too young to get a job and still would be required to attend … elementary school?

There will be more issues, some perhaps even uglier, proving what we already know:

Extremists pushing the most virulent abortion ban are, in fact, anti-life.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com .

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Post Roe v. Wade anti-abortion extremism is proving to be anti-life

