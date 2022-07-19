Huntsville man charged with murder after shooting

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is dead after a shooting near Bob Wallace Avenue Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Westcorp Boulevard and 15th Avenue Southwest just after 9:15 a.m. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed 63-year-old Larry Rice of Huntsville was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 a.m.

Berryhill told News 19 that his cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound and his manner of death was a homicide.

On Tuesday afternoon, Huntsville Police said 22-year-old Cameron Tyrese Doughty was in custody in reference to the incident. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with murder as well as violating his probation, jail records show.

His bond was set at $70,000.

Investigators say the incident was the result of a minor car accident that led to a verbal and physical fight between the two men.

Officials on the scene told News 19 that a Huntsville City Schools football team was across the street from the shooting at Milton Frank Stadium. They explained the team heard gunshots but did not see the shooting, counselors have been made available by the school for any student who may need them.