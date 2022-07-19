ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Huntsville man charged with murder after shooting

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjBQU_0gkvVFuO00
(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is dead after a shooting near Bob Wallace Avenue Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Westcorp Boulevard and 15th Avenue Southwest just after 9:15 a.m. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed 63-year-old Larry Rice of Huntsville was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 a.m.

Berryhill told News 19 that his cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound and his manner of death was a homicide.

On Tuesday afternoon, Huntsville Police said 22-year-old Cameron Tyrese Doughty was in custody in reference to the incident. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with murder as well as violating his probation, jail records show.

His bond was set at $70,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT5v7_0gkvVFuO00

Investigators say the incident was the result of a minor car accident that led to a verbal and physical fight between the two men.

Officials on the scene told News 19 that a Huntsville City Schools football team was across the street from the shooting at Milton Frank Stadium. They explained the team heard gunshots but did not see the shooting, counselors have been made available by the school for any student who may need them.

Comments / 4

Related
WAFF

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old female child at the Asbury Baseball fields. Deputies responded and made contact with the grandmother of the child who had custody of her through Dekalb County the previous...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Huntsville City Schools#Violent Crime#Huntsville#Huntsville Police#Westcorp Boulevard
WAFF

Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been eight months since two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 in Huntsville. No arrests or charges have been made, and the case still has not be presented to the grand jury. The parents of victim Hannah Parton are sad, angry,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Two taken to area hospitals following ATV accident at Stony Lonesome

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.” Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved. “I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said. More information will be available as it’s released. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

State prisoner killed, 2 more hospitalized after inmate-on-inmate assaults 5 days apart at same facility

One state inmate was killed and two more were hospitalized following separate inmate-on-inmate assaults at the same prison within a span of five days. Lawrence James Turner, 43, who was serving a 30-year sentence for robbery out of Montgomery County, died Tuesday after he was assaulted by another inmate who brandished a weapon inside Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, the Alabama Department of Corrections told WSFA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody

The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville City Schools employee killed in shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An employee with Huntsville City Schools (HCS) was killed in a shooting near Milton Frank Stadium on Tuesday. The shooting happened Tuesday morning near 15th and Omni Street after Huntsville Police say a minor car accident led to a verbal and physical fight between 22-year-old Cameron Tyrese Doughty and 63-year-old Larry Rice. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.
WAAY-TV

Moulton police arrest woman found asleep at gas pump

A Moulton woman faces drug charges after police said they found her asleep at a gas pump. Sgt. Casey Baker of the Moulton Police Department says he was contacted Thursday about a vehicle that had been parked at a gas pump at Cowboy’s gas station for about two hours.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Cops are searching for someone they say used a big bag to conceal her crimes. They are hoping someone out there – can lead them to her. Surveillance cameras show her rummaging through the racks at Southern Trends last month. Cops say she started taking some shirts – and then sticking them in her bag.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Stolen in Cherokee County Found in Etowah County

A vehicle recently stolen in Cherokee County has reportedly been recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office – that white, 2006 Dodge, four-door pickup was found abandoned just inside the Etowah County line, and the owner has since been notified; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody in connection with the theft at this time, however the investigation is on-going.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy