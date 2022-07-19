ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gluten-free cookie dough recalled over possible gluten traces

By Amber Trent, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A company is recalling some of its gluten-free cookie dough because it could have traces of gluten, according to a release.

Sweet Loren’s of New York is recalling “one lot code” of its Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz, according to the FDA.

The recalled cookie dough was “distributed in FL, LA, MA, NY, NJ, SC, NC, OR, UT, IL, TX, GA, CA, CO, WA, IN, PA, MD, DC, TN, AL, MI, OH, DC, KY, AR, AK” in grocery stores, the release stated.

The affected cookie dough has Lot Code AF22 115 and a Best by Date of Dec. 1, 2022.

The Food and Drug Administration said the issue was found through in-house product testing, and the “oat flour used was determined to have traces of gluten.”

Anyone who is allergic or severely sensitive to gluten could have a reaction if they eat any of this product, according to a statement.

Officials said that no illnesses have been reported, and no other lots of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough are impacted by the recall.

Anyone who bought the affected cookie dough should return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, according to the FDA.

If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 1(855) 496-0532 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time or email QA@sweetlorens.com .

