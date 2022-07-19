ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 chairman tests positive for COVID-19

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayny2_0gkvUyDw00

( The Hill ) — Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he received a positive diagnosis on Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms.

In a statement posted on Twitter , he said he will isolate “for the next several days.”

Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump White House aide testifying to Jan. 6 panel?

The announcement comes two days before the panel is set to hold what could be its final hearing of the summer, focused on former President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol riot.

Thursday’s presentation, however, will proceed as planned, according to the committee’s spokesperson.

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery,” spokesperson Tim Mulvey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson confirmed Sunday night. Schumer, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is only experiencing "very mild" symptoms, the spokesperson said in a statement. The 71-year-old's positive test came as part of his regular testing regimen, according to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation’s efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. She said Biden has “very mild symptoms” and “will isolate at the White House while continuing to carry out all of his duties fully.” She said Biden has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House “via phone and Zoom from the residence.” The White House released a letter from Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, that said the president has a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Select Committee#Nexstar Media Inc
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified. At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Pharr EMS...
MISSION, TX
MSNBC

Dems to accept Manchin’s offer (but they’re not happy about it)

After several months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin jolted Democratic politics last week by dramatically narrowing the scope of the party’s reconciliation package. The conservative West Virginian said he would accept a bill that reduces the cost of prescription drugs and keeps Affordable Care Act subsidies in place for two years — and that’s it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

Two from Springfield arrested in Vermont for narcotics found in rental car

MANCHESTER, VT (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested last week in Vermont after police found narcotics inside a rental vehicle during a traffic stop. Manchester Police stopped a vehicle on Monday, July 11 at 11:30 p.m. for a traffic stop on Route 7. The vehicle was reported as a rental vehicle out of Springfield and was heading to Rutland, Vermont. Officers found prescription pain killers which were identified as opioids, an unknown white powder, and a tasing device with multiple cartridges inside the vehicle. No one in the vehicle was able to identify to police what the unknown white powder was.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Blood coming from Florida condo leads police to 3 bodies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The bodies of three people were found inside a Florida condominium on Sunday, authorities said. Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported blood coming from inside a condo at Paradise Cove Condominiums, according to the West Palm Beach Police Dept. Officers responded and found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy