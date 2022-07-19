ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23P40O_0gkvUvZl00

A day after making the Maxwell Award watch list, the Bruins' quarterback has earned another preseason nod.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has officially entered the running for another top award.

The UCLA football quarterback was named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award on Tuesday. The honor is given to the top quarterback in the nation, and Thompson-Robinson is one of 35 players slated to compete for the trophy over the next few months.

This marks the second year in a row that Thompson-Robinson has made the preseason watch list.

Thompson-Robinson also made the Maxwell Award preseason watch list alongside running back Zach Charbonnet on Monday.

Thompson-Robinson has passed for 7,541 yards, 61 touchdowns and 26 interceptions on 60.7% passing for a 140.8 passer rating across the first four years of his collegiate career. The dual-threat passer has also picked up 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

In 2021 alone, Thompson-Robinson went for 2,409 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, a 153.4 passer rating, 611 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson is within reach of breaking a few of UCLA's all-time passing records, considering he is just 15 touchdowns away from surpassing Brett Hundley and 3,168 yards away from surpassing Cade McNown.

Oregon's Bo Nix, Stanford's Tanner McKee, USC's Caleb Williams and Utah's Cameron Rising are the other Pac-12 representatives on the watch list.

Troy Aikman, who won the Maxwell Award in 1988, is the only Bruin to ever earn the honor.

The winner of the Davey O'Brien Award will be announced on ESPN in December as part of the annual College Football Awards Show.

Each weekday for the next two weeks, the National College Football Awards Association will announce the watch lists for the rest of its positional awards. The Doak Walker Award watch list – which honors the top running backs in the country – will be released Wednesday, and Charbonnet is expected to make the cut.

