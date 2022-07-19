ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Everything fans need to know about attending Miami Dolphins training camp

By Post Staff Report
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXKrN_0gkvUodu00

MIAMI GARDENS — Fans will be able to attend seven practices during the Miami Dolphins training camp, which opens next week at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

The team will hold its first public practice - the first time fans can see free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill and other newcomers such as Terron Armstead, Melvin Ingram, Connor Williams, Chase Edmonds and Teddy Bridgewater as well as Tua Tagovailoa - on Saturday, July 30 at 10:25 a.m. The Dolphins also will host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices on August 24-25.

This year’s training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will experience practices under a shaded canopy over the seating area.

Reasons for optimism:Spring optimism: 5 Reasons Dolphins are cheerful, encouraged and optimistic | Schad

Jaylen Waddle third on Dolphins list:Top 25 Miami Dolphins players countdown: No. 3 is Jaylen Waddle

Attendance for any of the open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. Fans can secure tickets for the 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp at:

am.ticketmaster.com/dolphins/MDTrainingCamp2022.

Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team’s official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Public Training Camp Schedule (dates, times, themes)

(All open practices will take place at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens and subject to change)

Saturday, July 30 10:25 a.m. Back Together Saturday

Tuesday, August 2 10:25 a.m. Beat the Summer Heat

Wednesday, August 3 10:25 a.m. Wellness Wednesday

Friday, August 5 10:25 a.m. Junior Dolphins Day

Saturday, August 6 10:25 a.m. 305 Celebration

Wednesday/Thursday, August 24-25 TBD

Joint Practices with Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Herald

The Marlins drafted him in 2019. He chose college. Three years later, Miami picked him again

Three years ago, toward the tail end of the 40-round 2019 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins selected a high school first baseman from Kirkland, Washington, named Torin Montgomery. At the time, the Marlins liked his ability to control the strike zone and hit for power, according senior director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik, who was in his first year overseeing the draft process for the Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#American Football#Nfl#Miami Dolphins#The Philadelphia Eagles#Ticketmaster
FOX Sports

How New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston can still be a franchise QB

By the time veterans report to New Orleans Saints training camp next week, it will have been nearly nine months since Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Halloween last year, ending a promising start to his 2021 campaign. Replacing future Hall of Famer Drew Brees,...
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dawson Knox, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills TE Dawson Knox has had a somewhat unconventional development at his position. He was a walk-on at Ole Miss and gradually reshaped his body to catch Buffalo’s attention as an outstanding athlete. Still, he entered the NFL with only 39 career catches, no touchdowns and an issue with drops. He’s worked religiously to improve his hands the past couple of offseasons and the reward was a breakout 2021 season in which he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins 53-man roster projection: Starters set but tough decisions to make on offense

The Dolphins enter training camp under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel with a tale of two stories on both sides of the ball. On defense, there’s little question about the unit’s makeup after the team retained the majority of its contributors, along with coordinator Josh Boyer. On offense, McDaniel will continue the work of implementing a new scheme with a number of returning players and key offseason additions.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Can Josh Boyer Keep Dolphins Defense Aggressive

Brian Flores might not have been the best it as the Miami Dolphins head coach, but it’s no question he is one best defensive minds. As Miamis head coach, Flores help build a defense that played a big part in the Dolphins finishing the 2021 season winning eight of their last nine games. Due to his hands on approach, it’s defensive coordinator Josh Boyer who gets overlooked.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars 2022 training camp preview: Offensive line

With training camp just four days away, it’s time to start previewing every position on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. We started with the quarterback position last week, then previewed the running backs and tight ends this week. Now, it’s time to look at the offensive line, which is a group that will need to show significant growth this season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AllSteelers

Steelers Tryout 5 USFL Defensive Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached into the USFL pool, working out five defensive linemen before training camp, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The Steelers brought Doug Costin, Freedom Akinmoladun, Domenique Davis, Dondrea Tillman and Willie Yarbary in for workouts. Coston played for the Birmingham Stallions this spring. Prior to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy