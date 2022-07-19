Everything fans need to know about attending Miami Dolphins training camp

MIAMI GARDENS — Fans will be able to attend seven practices during the Miami Dolphins training camp, which opens next week at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

The team will hold its first public practice - the first time fans can see free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill and other newcomers such as Terron Armstead, Melvin Ingram, Connor Williams, Chase Edmonds and Teddy Bridgewater as well as Tua Tagovailoa - on Saturday, July 30 at 10:25 a.m. The Dolphins also will host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices on August 24-25.

This year’s training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will experience practices under a shaded canopy over the seating area.

Attendance for any of the open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. Fans can secure tickets for the 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp at:

am.ticketmaster.com/dolphins/MDTrainingCamp2022.

Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team’s official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Public Training Camp Schedule (dates, times, themes)

(All open practices will take place at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens and subject to change)

Saturday, July 30 10:25 a.m. Back Together Saturday

Tuesday, August 2 10:25 a.m. Beat the Summer Heat

Wednesday, August 3 10:25 a.m. Wellness Wednesday

Friday, August 5 10:25 a.m. Junior Dolphins Day

Saturday, August 6 10:25 a.m. 305 Celebration

Wednesday/Thursday, August 24-25 TBD

Joint Practices with Philadelphia Eagles