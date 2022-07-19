Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Announces Collaboration with Yves Behar’s fuseproject

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

CIONIC announces a collaboration with acclaimed designer Yves Behar and his world-renowned multidisciplinary design firm, fuseproject. The collaboration between fuseproject and CIONIC marries thoughtfully inclusive design with revolutionary mobility technology to deliver the Cionic Neural Sleeve, an FDA-cleared bionic leg wearable that uses AI to understand and influence human mobility in real-time, enabling greater access and independence for individuals living with mobility differences such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and more.

“Building bionic clothing that can augment human movement takes a thoughtful and holistic approach. It starts with advanced technology capable of adapting to each user’s mobility needs to deliver meaningful outcomes. Then we designed it to be comfortable to wear and effortless to use. From software to soft goods, our team of experts have pushed the boundaries of human-machine interface to deliver the future of assistive technology,” says CIONIC Founder and CEO Jeremiah Robison. Motivated by Robison’s daughter’s journey with cerebral palsy, CIONIC is on a mission to improve mobility for the hundreds of millions living with impaired mobility.

“Ultimately we are creating not just a single solution, but a platform for bionic clothing that can analyze, predict, and augment human movement for all,” says Robison.

Design to Change Lives

fuseproject worked with CIONIC to deliver a design that prioritizes user experience. “It was imperative to us that the product not only has a significant improvement for users physically but also to remove some of the emotional burdens that come with having a mobility difference. This meant building a product in tandem with potential users so we understood their needs and could create the best possible solution. Good design serves to humanize technology and provide life-changing solutions,” says Behar, CEO and Founder of fuseproject.

The Cionic Neural Sleeve is designed for everyday wear, and importantly, is easy to put on and take off – a critical design element for those with inhibited mobility. The lightweight, breathable fabric feels like an athletic legging, and is available in multiple colors and sizes. Paired with the intuitive CIONIC app, the sleeve enables the user to be in control of their own mobility journey.

Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, System Chief Neuroimmunology and Multiple Sclerosis at the OhioHealth MS Center, has been an advocate for the Neural Sleeve, seeing two of her MS patients walk better than they had in 10 years after programming the device to their needs. “This is the first comprehensive system that addresses key muscle groups of the leg, which means it has the potential to improve mobility and function with continued use,” she says. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

Transformative Real-Life Results

CIONIC trial participants across multiple locations demonstrated strong improvement on the two key measures associated with foot drop: dorsiflexion at heel strike (94% of users), and ankle inversion during swing (88% of users). Notably, when combining the two measures, there was an average improvement of 9° for participants (5° is clinically significant).

CIONIC has also been conducting home usability trials to understand the impact of the Neural Sleeve on mobility over time. Not only has reported mobility improved for many of these users, but the number of users experiencing moderate to severe pain was reduced by 60%, and the number of users experiencing moderate to severe anxiety or depression was reduced by 75%.

Beverly Chaidez, who lives with MS and a participant in the home usability trials, describes her experience with the Neural Sleeve: “When I started the home usability trial, I was only able to walk for about five to 10 minutes at a time, and I used a wheelchair for mobility outside of the home. Today, I can walk for 40 to 50 minutes at a time and I haven’t used my wheelchair in over a month. I feel hopeful and optimistic that I can regain a lot of things that I lost.”

CIONIC is now accepting pre-orders at cionic.com for early 2023 delivery.

About CIONIC

CIONIC is committed to changing the lives of people with mobility differences by helping them move more independently. Motivated by his daughter’s journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. CIONIC builds bionic clothing that can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. CIONIC thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. CIONIC endeavors to exceed the expectations of human capability and change the lives of people with mobility differences and the lives of their loved ones by helping them move with greater confidence and independence. For more information, please visit cionic.com.

About fuseproject

fuseproject was founded in 1999 by Swiss designer, entrepreneur, and educator, Yves Behar. The multidisciplinary design studio collaborates with partners globally to deliver category-changing products and experiences in technology, robotics, furniture, and consumer goods. fuseproject’s unparalleled design offerings extend beyond physical delivery to include design strategy, graphics and branding, product naming, UI/UX, and experiential built spaces. Our notable collaborations with renowned partners include Herman Miller, Movado, Samsung, Puma, Issey Miyake, Prada, SodaStream, Nivea, The Ocean Cleanup, and Fabien Cousteau’s Proteus Ocean Group (POG). fuseproject.com

