Loungefly to Host ‘Summer of Loungefly’ Event Showcasing Newest Collections

Loungefly, the fan-forward lifestyle brand from Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), announced today “Summer of Loungefly,” a multifaceted brand experience celebrating the latest summer offerings on August 13, 2022.

Hosted at Goya Studios (1541 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028), the event will allow fashion and pop culture enthusiasts to immerse themselves in all things Loungefly™ and Stitch Shoppe™, the brand’s first high-end apparel line, with fan-favorite collections that showcase Lisa Frank, Care Bears™, Sanrio, Disney and more.

“At Loungefly, we always aim to blend fashion and fandom through our whimsical designs and innovative creations, which is why we’re so excited to finally announce ‘Summer of Loungefly,’ the biggest event we’ve ever held,” said Liz DeSilva, Vice President of Creative at Loungefly. “Fans, old and new, will be able to experience Loungefly collections in a way that’s never been done before through extravagant photo areas and themed activities inspired by our latest summer lineups.”

Taking place in the heart of Hollywood, Loungefly will transform the iconic event space to feature six colorful, over-the-top areas, each representing a different summer collection. The designated sections will not only provide fans with interactive photo opportunities but offer themed snacks for guests to enjoy, including cotton candy in the rainbow Care Bears space and special character appearances throughout.

“Summer of Loungefly” will also have a beach-themed lounge area with deckchairs, high tables, ice cream and coffee, as well as unique displays in each branded section featuring shoppable Loungefly products.

“Loungefly continues to grow and expand its footprint among the most iconic properties, creating a unique and unrivaled space for itself within the pop culture and fashion industries,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer at Funko. “Featuring iconic brands like Lisa Frank and Care Bears to some of the biggest names in the industry like Sanrio and Disney, the ‘Summer of Loungefly’ event will feature surprises around every corner.”

Known for its intricately designed backpacks, wallets, totes and crossbody bags, apparel, collectible enamel pins and other small accessories, Loungefly’s thoughtfully curated collections tell wearable stories inspired by the most beloved properties in the world. Crafted with care and precision - leaving no detail overlooked - fans find value in every stitch as bag zippers to custom linings showcase their authentic passion for the fandom that they proudly wear.

Since becoming part of the Funko family in 2017, the Loungefly brand has expanded with Stitch Shoppe, their first high-end apparel line promoting body positivity (offering sizes XS to 4XL).

Fans must RSVP when ticketing opens up and can stay up-to-date with the latest Loungefly products and trends by following the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Loungefly.

ABOUT LOUNGEFLY

Loungefly is a consistent source of collectible fashion for fans of all kinds. Well known for innovative licensed accessories – including Disney, Hello Kitty, Harry Potter , Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars , Peanuts and more – we know that everyone is a fan of something, and we have something for everyone. From casual fans to major collectors, our mission is to provide our ever-growing loyal community with innovative and whimsical designs that allow them to express whatever fandom they’re a part of in their everyday wardrobe. Started in a small warehouse in 1998, Loungefly has become a premiere fan-focused accessory company known for quality and design. Based in sunny Southern California, Loungefly is available online, in specialty stores, boutiques, and e-commerce sites worldwide.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter ( @OriginalFunko ) and Instagram ( @OriginalFunko ). Loungefly™ and Stitch Shoppe™ are registered trademarks of Funko, LLC.

