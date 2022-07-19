ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Loungefly to Host ‘Summer of Loungefly’ Event Showcasing Newest Collections

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApLSG_0gkvUjEH00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

Loungefly, the fan-forward lifestyle brand from Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), announced today “Summer of Loungefly,” a multifaceted brand experience celebrating the latest summer offerings on August 13, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005508/en/

Summer of Loungefly logo. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hosted at Goya Studios (1541 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028), the event will allow fashion and pop culture enthusiasts to immerse themselves in all things Loungefly™ and Stitch Shoppe™, the brand’s first high-end apparel line, with fan-favorite collections that showcase Lisa Frank, Care Bears™, Sanrio, Disney and more.

“At Loungefly, we always aim to blend fashion and fandom through our whimsical designs and innovative creations, which is why we’re so excited to finally announce ‘Summer of Loungefly,’ the biggest event we’ve ever held,” said Liz DeSilva, Vice President of Creative at Loungefly. “Fans, old and new, will be able to experience Loungefly collections in a way that’s never been done before through extravagant photo areas and themed activities inspired by our latest summer lineups.”

Taking place in the heart of Hollywood, Loungefly will transform the iconic event space to feature six colorful, over-the-top areas, each representing a different summer collection. The designated sections will not only provide fans with interactive photo opportunities but offer themed snacks for guests to enjoy, including cotton candy in the rainbow Care Bears space and special character appearances throughout.

“Summer of Loungefly” will also have a beach-themed lounge area with deckchairs, high tables, ice cream and coffee, as well as unique displays in each branded section featuring shoppable Loungefly products.

“Loungefly continues to grow and expand its footprint among the most iconic properties, creating a unique and unrivaled space for itself within the pop culture and fashion industries,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer at Funko. “Featuring iconic brands like Lisa Frank and Care Bears to some of the biggest names in the industry like Sanrio and Disney, the ‘Summer of Loungefly’ event will feature surprises around every corner.”

Known for its intricately designed backpacks, wallets, totes and crossbody bags, apparel, collectible enamel pins and other small accessories, Loungefly’s thoughtfully curated collections tell wearable stories inspired by the most beloved properties in the world. Crafted with care and precision - leaving no detail overlooked - fans find value in every stitch as bag zippers to custom linings showcase their authentic passion for the fandom that they proudly wear.

Since becoming part of the Funko family in 2017, the Loungefly brand has expanded with Stitch Shoppe, their first high-end apparel line promoting body positivity (offering sizes XS to 4XL).

Fans must RSVP when ticketing opens up and can stay up-to-date with the latest Loungefly products and trends by following the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Loungefly.

ABOUT LOUNGEFLY

Loungefly is a consistent source of collectible fashion for fans of all kinds. Well known for innovative licensed accessories – including Disney, Hello Kitty, Harry Potter , Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars , Peanuts and more – we know that everyone is a fan of something, and we have something for everyone. From casual fans to major collectors, our mission is to provide our ever-growing loyal community with innovative and whimsical designs that allow them to express whatever fandom they’re a part of in their everyday wardrobe. Started in a small warehouse in 1998, Loungefly has become a premiere fan-focused accessory company known for quality and design. Based in sunny Southern California, Loungefly is available online, in specialty stores, boutiques, and e-commerce sites worldwide.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter ( @OriginalFunko ) and Instagram ( @OriginalFunko ). Loungefly™ and Stitch Shoppe™ are registered trademarks of Funko, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005508/en/

CONTACT: Jessica Piha-Grafstein

Funko

jessicap@funko.comRachel Volpicello

BHI, a division of 42West

Rachel_Volpicello@bhimpact.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHILDREN ONLINE RETAIL LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) SPECIALTY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT FASHION RETAIL TOYS FAMILY CONSUMER

SOURCE: Funko, Inc.

PUB: 07/19/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 07/19/2022 11:02 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

New restaurant round up: famous sushi, rooftop French fare, and mochi

At long last the marine layer has subsided, the summer sun has arrived and so have a new range of culinary delights, including several long and eagerly awaited restaurants. Top of that list for many residents is the second ever location of famed Woodland Hills sushi restaurant Brothers Sushi, which a year after first announcing its new space at 1008 Montana Ave, has finally opened its doors. The menu is designed by Mark Okuda and features both omakase and a la carte options.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
getnews.info

New Black-owned wine by LA entrepreneur makes summer debut

LOS ANGELES, CA – More and more Black women are venturing into the wine industry. This summer, Marlo Richardson joined the less than 1 percent of black-owned wineries when she launched her California-based winery, Braymar Wines. Braymar Wines made its official debut on July 13, 2022. The California mother...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

10 LA bookstores for your inner geek

Geeks used to get a bad rap in pop culture, yet over the years, leaning into the geekiness within has grown in popularity. Non-prescription glasses, open D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] sessions and thoroughly enjoying other activities typically considered too geeky to admit have become points of pride and open community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Joe Rogan jokes about 'shooting homeless people' in LA

LOS ANGELES - Joe Rogan’s recent comments about "shooting homeless people" in Los Angeles is sparking backlash on social media, with people accusing the Spotify podcaster of inciting violence against the homeless. The viral clip shows Rogan interviewing fellow comedian Tom Segura during the July 14 episode of "The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectible#Online Retail#Host Summer#Funko Inc#Goya Studios#N Cahuenga Blvd
Eater

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Randy’s Donuts Builds a Local Base

If you’ve driven on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood, no doubt you’ve seen the iconic giant donut atop the roof of the flagship Randy’s Donuts building, a landmark that air travelers can see just before landing at LAX Airport. Orange County got its own giant donut last...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Jasmina Hinovic

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Trademarks
What Now Los Angeles

Crumbl Cookies is Coming Soon to Carson

Crumbl Cookies continues to expand throughout Los Angeles County, with a new location coming to Carson, located at 20715 S. Avalon Blvd. The new 1,457 square-foot bakery will join Crab N Space and two yet-to-be-determined restaurants, including one with a drive-thru. All restaurants will have their own patio in the front and will sit beneath two 10,000 square-foot floors of office space. This will be the company’s ninth location in Los Angeles County, the next closest being in Hawthorne. Since opening its doors five years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 500 bakeries nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.
CARSON, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Huntington Beach

World famous and known as Surf City U.S.A., Huntington Beach has gained a big name for big waves but offers much more. Desmond Shaw gives us a rundown of the many things you can do off the Orange County coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Law & Crime

Vanessa Bryant Fights to Keep Instagram Posts, Including Cruella de Vil ‘Revenge’ Image, Away from Jury in Civil Suit Against L.A. County

As Vanessa Bryant‘s civil lawsuit against Los Angeles County moves toward trial, attorneys for both sides are engaged in the usual pretrial jousting matches over what evidence should and should not be shown to jurors. One major piece of evidence Bryant appears determined to keep out of court is her Instagram account. One legal question relevant to the judge’s decision whether to admit Bryant’s posts is whether the posts are relevant to the calculation of damages — that is, whether Bryant suffered emotional distress that is directly attributable to Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway struck by vehicle

LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was killed after it was struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the mountain lion was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. July 18 between the DeSoto and Winnetka Avenue exits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy