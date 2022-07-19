The Pouch House Announces Online Ordering Platform for Flexible Packaging

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--

The Pouch House, a Taylor Corporation company, has announced the launch of a new web-to-print online ordering platform for its flexible packaging products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005903/en/

“We are excited to launch our new website at ThePouchHouse.com,” says Stephen Clysdale, manager for The Pouch House. “It offers buyers an easier alternative to the usual method of ordering custom-printed flexible packaging. We educate customers about flex pack products and empower them to order with confidence. The completed pouches are delivered to their dock, ready to be filled and sealed.”

Flexible packaging products are growing in popularity and have become the packaging solution of choice for everything from snack foods and health and beauty aids to powdered drinks, nutraceuticals, cannabis products and more. “Our online ordering model is ideal for the quick-turn packaging requirements of small- to medium-sized businesses in these industries,” says Randy Scott, general manager for The Pouch House. “We offer both stand up and lay flat pouch formats in multiple sizes and they can be ordered online in quantities as low as 500.”

The Pouch House Team is poised to support the fast-growing flexible packaging category with a faster, simpler ordering model. “It’s exciting to be launching my career alongside The Pouch House, growing with the brand every step of the way,” adds Sophia Novak, marketing specialist and social media coordinator for The Pouch House. “I’m thrilled to be working alongside people who have such deep knowledge of the labels and packaging industry. Fresh out of the University of St. Thomas, I couldn’t have landed in a better spot here in the outback of Minnesota.”

About The Pouch House

The Pouch House is a domestic manufacturer of flexible packaging products founded in North Mankato, Minn. Our mission is to simplify the flexible packaging category for you with a streamlined online ordering experience that makes buying our products fast, fun, affordable and easy.

About Taylor

Taylor is among the top five graphic communications companies in North America. Headquartered in North Mankato, Minn., we are a team of more than 8,000 client-driven experts with operations spanning 32 states and eight countries. We use deep industry knowledge to strengthen your customer’s brand experience, enhance business efficiency and improve bottom-line profitability.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005903/en/

CONTACT: Sophia Novak

507.269.2438

Sophia.Novak@taylor.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGING ELECTRONIC COMMERCE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: The Pouch House

PUB: 07/19/2022 10:56 AM/DISC: 07/19/2022 10:56 AM