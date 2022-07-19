UK railway warns train tracks around London could buckle because of the extreme heat

Parts of the U.K. are literally melting because of extreme heat. On Monday, Luton Airport, about 30 miles north of London, had to suspend flights because the excessive heat damaged part of its runway, adding further strain to an already tumultuous travel season. The airport tweeted on Monday that the high temperatures caused "a surface defect" to be identified on the runway, later saying that the high surface temperatures had caused a small section of the surface to lift. Monday was another day of what the U.K.'s Meteorological Office identified as "extreme heat," which they attribute to "exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures."...

