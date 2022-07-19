ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UK railway warns train tracks around London could buckle because of the extreme heat

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PmT7_0gkvUhSp00
Passengers read information at King's Cross railway station where trains are canceled due to the heat in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Temperatures in the UK on Tuesday shattered records, reaching a high of 104.36 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • The extreme heat can cause railway tracks to buckle in the scorching temperatures.
  • Britain's Network Rail warned riders not to travel in the extreme heat.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Brutally hot weather melts runway in U.K. as heat wave rages on in Europe

The deadly heat wave that has been roasting Europe is reaching historic levels across Britain, with schools and transportation services alike disrupted by the surging temps. All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway#Train Tracks#Buckle#Uk#Extreme Heat#Network Rail
CBS LA

Extreme heat in London melts airport runway

Parts of the U.K. are literally melting because of extreme heat. On Monday, Luton Airport, about 30 miles north of London, had to suspend flights because the excessive heat damaged part of its runway, adding further strain to an already tumultuous travel season. The airport tweeted on Monday that the high temperatures caused "a surface defect" to be identified on the runway, later saying that the high surface temperatures had caused a small section of the surface to lift. Monday was another day of what the U.K.'s Meteorological Office identified as "extreme heat," which they attribute to "exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures."...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Britain counts cost of historic heatwave as 13 die

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - At least 13 people have died in Britain while swimming during a spell of record-breaking hot weather that sparked wildfires, damaged train tracks and triggered warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up.
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

Why can’t the British rail network cope with the heat?

As the UK experiences its hottest summer on record, its train network is in tatters. Recent footage shows rail workers painting tracks with white paint in an attempt to reflect the heat, while the nationwide rail network and London’s underground services are experiencing major delays as speed restrictions are put in place across the country.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

What was Britain’s notorious heatwave of 1976 like?

Britain is currently sweltering in its second heatwave of the summer, with temperatures passing 30C on Monday and tipped to rise beyond 35C in southeast England on Sunday.The Met Office has issued an amber warning concerning the extreme heat forecast for the coming weekend and has warned that the phenomenon is likely to become a more regular occurrence by 2050 as a result of the climate crisis.While it is certainly scorching out there, the standard by which all British summers are judged remains June to August of 1976, when the UK reportedly recorded its hottest average temperature for more...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Edinburgh Airport passengers were forced to wait for hours outside in sweltering heat to pick up luggage amid record-breaking UK heatwave

Passengers are struggling to collect baggage at an outdoor facility at Edinburgh Airport, BBC News reported. Many had to wait hours in sweltering heat, as temperatures reached a record-breaking 104 degrees on Tuesday. The airport recently suspended its customer service hotline to protect staffers from verbal abuse. Passengers at Edinburgh...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

552K+
Followers
36K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy