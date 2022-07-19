Deandre Ayton thanks Pacers for signing him to offer sheet
The Indiana Pacers took their shot, but it turned out to be futile.
Last week, they signed Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton ― a restricted free agent ― to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet. Later that day, the Suns matched it.
Ayton told ESPN's Andscape that appreciates the Pacers' interest.
"The shift in free agency brought a lot of uncertainty through the whole process," Ayton said. "I got to give a lot of respect to the Pacers organization. They were aggressive from the start and showing a lot of love. And we agreed to a max offer sheet. The Suns matched. Now, I'm back in Phoenix as a Sun.
"I'm happy. The process is over. I put all this behind me and focus on chasing a championship this upcoming season with my brothers."
Ayton considers the deal life-changing for his family, and Suns officials said allowing Ayton to sign an offer sheet was "negotiation," and that they had no intention of letting him leave.
