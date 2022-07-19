ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deandre Ayton thanks Pacers for signing him to offer sheet

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
The Indiana Pacers took their shot, but it turned out to be futile.

Last week, they signed Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton ― a restricted free agent ― to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet. Later that day, the Suns matched it.

Ayton told ESPN's Andscape that appreciates the Pacers' interest.

Big deal:Pacers make their move, agree to offer sheet with Deandre Ayton

"The shift in free agency brought a lot of uncertainty through the whole process," Ayton said. "I got to give a lot of respect to the Pacers organization. They were aggressive from the start and showing a lot of love. And we agreed to a max offer sheet. The Suns matched. Now, I'm back in Phoenix as a Sun.

"I'm happy. The process is over. I put all this behind me and focus on chasing a championship this upcoming season with my brothers."

Ayton considers the deal life-changing for his family, and Suns officials said allowing Ayton to sign an offer sheet was "negotiation," and that they had no intention of letting him leave.

Deandre Ayton
