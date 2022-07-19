LCAC welcomes back Kids Theatre Workshop

The Lawrence County Arts Council welcomed back one of its most popular events of the summer after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kid’s Theatre Week was held July 11-15 in the Lawrenceville High School auditorium and featured a week full of learning a variety of art related fields such as drama, music, dancing, painting and sculpting.

Want to read the rest?

Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today.

This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.