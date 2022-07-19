Parents arrested for drugs after police find toddler wandering streets at 2 a.m.

COLEMAN, Texas – A call regarding a child wandering Commercial Avenue and 4th Street in Coleman at 2 a.m. Monday, July 18th lead to the arrest of both parents for child endangerment, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Coleman Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a small child and dog walking in the road. When police arrived they found a 3-year-old toddler with only a diaper on.

The police department said the toddler was taken to the Coleman Police Department where a member of the Coleman Fire Department met in an attempt to identify the child. The child was then transported to the Coleman County Medical Center where a medical exam was done.

Both the Coleman Police Department and Coleman Fire Department made an effort to locate and identify the parents.

The parents were identified as Jonathon Gibson, 27, and Melissa Ortega, 27, at approximately 6 a.m. according to police.

A probable cause had developed during the initial contact with the parents, leading the Coleman Police Department to get a search warrant for the house in the 400 block of West 2nd St.

Marijuana along with scales, smoking devices, and packing materials, all of which were within reach of the child, were seized during the search.

Both Gibson and Ortega were arrested for endangering a child, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The 3-year-old child along with its 2-year-old and 5-year-old siblings was taken into custody by Children’s Protective Services.

This is an ongoing investigation.

