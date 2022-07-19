ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Golden Tiki Slings Enchanting Cocktails with Ghostly Shenanigans

By Bob Barnes
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bn4XX_0gkvTWjv00

Since opening in 2015, Golden Tiki in Chinatown has risen to the top of must-see Vegas destinations. Describing this tiki bar in a few words is a daunting task, as there are so many facets to this unusual hangout, but words such as unique, colorful, vintage and entertaining come to mind. We recently sat down with Beverage Director Adam Rains , a beverage industry icon himself. We learned about the creative cocktail menu, resident poltergeists, quirky collection of artifacts, animatronics and those infamous shrunken heads.

Meet the Grand Poobah, Adam Rains

Adam Rains holds several job titles, with the official being Beverage Director. Other names bestowed upon Rains include Grand Poobah, Tiki Rasputin, Minister of Tiki Tipples and Benefactor of the Art of the Intoxicant. He’s easy to spot, just look for the guy with the braided beard and various hats, which he wears to get into character to entertain his guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143qyT_0gkvTWjv00
Photo Credit Dave Canela

He has amassed a slew of honors and competition awards. A small sampling of his many accolades include: Regional Finalist in the Goslings Rum Competition held in Bermuda in 2018, First Place for Best Beer Cocktail at the Motley Brews Beer Festival in 2017 and 2019 plus the Nevada Restaurant Association 2019 Culinary Excellence Award for Drink Specialist.

Keep an eye out for the Artifacts and Oddities

The décor is a work in progress and constantly evolves, as Creator Branden Powers scours the land for curiosities and artifacts. Some—like hanging tiki lights, bamboo poles, palm fronds and the ceiling adorned with stars complete with fireworks—are decorative additions to the vintage tiki theme.

Several others are interesting enough to remind one of wandering through a museum. Some of the artifacts and oddities included are a witch doctor’s medicine bag, a human skull, Hunter S. Thompson ’s hunting knife, a portion of the ashes of British cult leader Aleister Crowley , a totem from Trader Vic’s Oakland, artwork from Tiki Bosco and Oceanic Arts —which decorated Disneyland’s Enchanted Tiki Room—and risqué paintings depicting Branden Powers and his wife Lisa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uYnt_0gkvTWjv00
Photo Credit Dave Canela

Details on the Disney Connection

Rumors that this place is owned by Disney are erroneous, but there are several connections and definite Disney inspirations. As guests enter they are greeted with the Pirates of the Caribbean theme song and a waterfall. Further inside visitors will find the work of Disney Imagineers, who were hired to create the animatronic dancing hula girls and Al and Bud: two foul-mouthed robot parrots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiIgC_0gkvTWjv00
Photo Credit Dave Canela

Is the Place Haunted?

Rains believes there are four or five spirits inhabiting the premises. The aforementioned artifacts are thought to have brought spiritual energy with them. And Marker Down, the previous bar at this location, was considered a rough place where people were shot and killed. All of it may contribute to ghostly voices and poltergeist shenanigans. Rains and other staff have experienced hearing a chair being dragged, things falling off shelves, cabinets mysteriously found open and a female voice calling them by name. Furthermore, the aforementioned witch-doctor’s medicine bag sent Zak Bagan’s field detectors off the charts when his Travel Channel “Ghost Adventures” crew filmed an episode on-site in 2019.

About Those Shrunken Heads

Part of the charm is the collection of shrunken heads, which are spread throughout the space. Rains relates the bestowing of a head is a tribute to individuals admired by Powers and the Tiki staff. A small sampling of those honored individuals include: Adam Rains, legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr, local food and beverage writer Al Mancini, Siegfried and Roy, Walt Disney, bartending legend Tony Abou-Ganim, UFC legend Randy Couture, Hunter S. Thompson and our own Off The Strip Editorial Director Melinda Sheckells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bntnJ_0gkvTWjv00
Photo Credit Dave Canela

Sip on Tiki Cocktails

A large part of the experience is diving into the tiki drinks, some of which are set afire, resulting in extra entertainment value. Artfully garnished, the Golden Tiki serves drinks topped with umbrellas, flowers and plastic monkeys, and drinks may be served in a hollowed-out pineapple (at an additional charge).

A highlight is 3 Dots and a Dash —a citrus-forward Don the Beachcomber original with aged Martinique rum, all spice berry liqueur, velvet falernum, honey and lime and pineapple juice. Another standout is the Mai Tai , which is made with two rums, orgeat, orange curacao and lime juice. Rains asserts it is a nice balance of boozy, sweet and tart.

The drink menu includes custom canned cocktails, draft cocktails made on-site and a monthly one-of-a-kind cocktail in a charity mug. Proceeds from the charity drink benefit a different non-profit organization each month. Look for the dots placed after the drink’s name that indicate how strong it is. This makes it easy for guests to determine how much alcohol they want to consume.

Local Tip: The Golden Tiki also offers a secret menu by request. Don’t forget to ask for one when you visit.

over 200 Spirits in the Collection

As rum is often the spirit of choice for tiki drinks, it’s not surprising that over 200 kinds grace the list, including the locally-distilled Las Vegas Distillery Rum. Other local favorites are whiskeys from Frey Ranch (Fallon, Nevada) and Clemens Tale (North Las Vegas), for which Rains helped formulate the mash bill. Rounding out the spirits menu are several liqueurs, amaros, tequilas, mescals and bacanoras.

Don’t Forget About the Beer

Local breweries represent most of the draft list, but the support for local doesn’t end there. The Tiki routinely contracts with local breweries to create exclusive brews that are exclusive to their venue. Current renditions are the D’s Nuts Coconut Coffee Porter brewed by CraftHaus and Tiki Tangerine Cream Ale by HUDL.

the Food Menu’s Best Sellers

Accompanying the drinks is a small but well-executed menu. Best sellers are Char Sui Baby Back Ribs glazed with hoisin/lime sauce (created by local legendary chef Sheridan Su ), Coconut Shrimp, Sriracha Hot Tots and Kalua Pork Sliders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XFMb_0gkvTWjv00
Photo Credit Hew Burney

Happy Hour and Live Entertainment

Golden Tiki is open 24/7. The daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. offers all drafts for $4, half off on select tiki drinks and appetizers for $4 to $8. DJ’s entertain nightly, and live bands play during happy hour on Fridays and Saturdays, surf bands on Mondays and Big Elvis performs on the first Tuesday of the month.

When entering this establishment, guests should know that it is not kid friendly, but will definitely show adults a good time that will be unequaled to any other place in the city. Know also that this accounting barely touches the surface of all the intricacies of what visitors will find when they visit and they will probably discover more novelties each time they come.

The Deets

Location: 3939 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89102

Phone Number: 702-222-3196

Website: thegoldentiki.com

Are you a fan of The Golden Tiki? If so, stop by The Red Dwarf for a quirky cocktail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

The Sober Guide to Las Vegas

Physical and mental well-being do not immediately come to mind when you think of Las Vegas, I’m pretty sure of it. What does: cocktails, drugs, betting money, making money, losing money, sparkles, tassels, hangovers, fountains, bleached teeth, and trademarked casino-scented air. But people who, like myself, don’t drink alcohol, are everywhere—and the reasons they don’t drink are varied (and their business only). This list is for them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Look At This: Huntington Beach

World famous and known as Surf City U.S.A., Huntington Beach has gained a big name for big waves but offers much more. Desmond Shaw gives us a rundown of the many things you can do off the Orange County coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Robb Report

No. 7 No More: Jack Daniel’s Former Master Distiller Has Started His Own Spirits Brand

In 2020, Jeff Arnett, master distiller for Jack Daniel’s, announced that he was leaving the whiskey giant after 12 years. At the time it was unclear exactly why he was moving on, but a year later it was revealed that he and a few partners were starting a new venture called Company Distilling. In early July, the new Townsend, Tenn. location opened its doors, so what exactly can we expect to see from Arnett’s new project?
ALCOA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

But is it art? Aussie artist flings a pickle from a McDonald's cheeseburger onto a ceiling as part of a new exhibition

An Australian artist's work featuring a pickle from a McDonalds' cheeseburger stuck to a ceiling has raised the age-old question: what is art?. The artwork, creatively named 'Pickle' by Sydney artist Matthew Griffin, is part of the Hosting Fine Arts, Sydney exhibition currently on show at Michael Lett gallery in Auckland, New Zealand.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleister Crowley
Person
Al Mancini
Person
Walt Disney
Food & Wine

How London's Classic and Contemporary Venues Are Shaping the Future of Gin

Walking around London on a gin tour with Jared Brown is the spirits equivalent of sauntering through Memphis with Elvis Presley: His contributions to both London dry gin and to the world of spirits is impossible to overstate. My redeye from Philly had landed only a few hours earlier, and this was the definition of hitting the ground running. Brown, after all, is one of the most respected figures in the world of spirits: A consultant, publisher, and co-founder and master distiller of Sipsmith Gin.
DRINKS
thezoereport.com

Gisou Founder Negin Mirsalehi Turned A Buzzy Family Passion Into A Beauty Brand

Honey is undoubtedly having its moment in the sun. Prized for its hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and even potentially antihistaminic properties, the ingredient is as versatile as it is effective. But back before tiny glass vials of honey-infused hair oil became an inextricable part of every it-girl beauty routine, Gisou brand founder Negin Mirsalehi spent long summer afternoons learning the art and science of beekeeping. As a sixth-generation beekeeper and the daughter of one resourceful hairdresser, Mirsalehi appreciated the beautifying power of thick, golden honey years before it made its way into the mainstream — which is how she managed to launch an entire best-selling line around it, earning her a spot on countless top-entrepreneur and most-influential lists.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

The Best Vegas-Area National Parks, Caves, and Deserts to Do Drugs In

To the uninitiated, Las Vegas may seem a gateway to Hell (aka, spending the equivalent of a month’s rent on craps and the world’s most decadent brunches). But there is heaven if you know where to look. The landscape that surrounds the city is a visual feast: red rocks, snowy peaks, hardy desert flowers, and rolling sand dunes stretch out beneath the blistering blue sky in nearby national and state parks, conservation areas, sick hiking trails, and campgrounds—all less than a day’s drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiki Bar#Beer Cocktail#Cocktails#Food Drink#First Place For Best
Los Angeles Times

Review: Laure Calamy takes a walk on the wild side in charming ‘My Donkey, My Lover & I’

Laure Calamy shines at the center of Caroline Vignal’s charming French comedy “My Donkey, My Lover & I,” in a performance that earned her a César Award for best actress in 2021. The original French title of the film is “Antoinette dans les Cévennes,” or “Antoinette in the Cévennes,” a reference to the film’s inspiration, the 1879 book by Robert Louis Stevenson, “Travels with a Donkey in the Cévennes.”
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’ Takes Glass Art to New Heights

Glass-blowing competition series “Blown Away” returns to Netflix July 22, with new artists, judges and challenges. The series, produced by Toronto’s Marblemedia, found fans on Netflix during the pandemic. The premise is simple: a group of glass-blowing artists come together in an enormous studio, or hot shop in glass-blowing parlance, and create glass art for specific challenges. Much like a glass art version of ‘Project Runway” or “Top Chef,” the drama comes from the time constraints and challenges, and also from the fact that these artists are molding fragile glass and working with temperatures that soar between 1600 and 2000 degrees Fahrenheit.
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

Noir and nostalgia inform Chris Womersley's tale of forgery, grief, and the seamy side of urban life

Before prospective readers can get to the opening chapter of Chris Womersley’s new novel The Diplomat, they will find themselves assailed with several pages listing past awards received by the author and supplying a range of accolades cut and pasted from reviews of his earlier works. Such testimonials prime the audience to embrace this latest fiction as one in a long line of remarkable achievements; they also confirm that the book and author has the backing of a powerful publishing machine. Review: The Diplomat – Chris Womersley (Picador) The discerning reader may not necessarily be convinced by the sound and fury...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

Where to Go for a Night Out in Las Vegas’s Chinatown

I’ve lived in Vegas most of my life, but growing up, I didn’t have much familiarity with Vegas’s Chinatown. Primarily because I come from a big Filipino family that likes to cook (a lot), my parents and extended family didn’t take us there often when I was younger (this was before my mom’s stint as a professional Yelper; more on that later). But it was also that the requisite faux-Oriental facades and clustering of Asian eateries, serving food from disparate countries of origin, always seemed a little hokey to me, a little too much, servicing a cadre of out-of-towners looking for a familiar kind of exoticism.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Thrillist

Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' Was Inspired By Spaghetti Westerns and Bugs Bunny

When you're watching a Genndy Tartakovsky joint, you know. The animator and director's trademark bold, angular, exaggerated style lends an instantly recognizable look and feel to anything he touches, from Dexter's Laboratory and Samurai Jack (both of which he created), to Star Wars: Clone Wars, the Hotel Transylvania movie series, and even The Powerpuff Girls. If you're of a certain age and watched a lot of cartoons as a kid, you probably spent your formative years immersed in Tartakovsky's work, in the same way he immersed himself in the cartoons of American animation's golden age.
COMICS
TheDailyBeast

Claes Oldenberg, Larger-Than-Life Pop Art Sculptor, Dies at 93

Claes Oldenberg, the quirky godfather of Pop art, known for creating colossal sculptures out of everyday objects, died Monday at his Manhattan home. He was 93. His death was confirmed by the pair of art galleries that have long represented him, one of which added that he had suffered complications from a fall. “It was thrilling to work with Claes, whose odd take on things was delightful, and could completely turn one’s mood around,” wrote Paula Cooper, the owner of the SoHo gallery that shares her name. Born in 1929 in Stockholm, Sweden, Oldenburg moved to New York in 1956, where he was caught up in the radical new movements shaking the art world’s foundations at the time. His massive outdoor installations—including a 30-foot cherry balanced on a spoon; a 20-ton baseball bat; and a 45-foot-tall clothespin—have been displayed across the country. “Art had to mean more than just producing objects for galleries and museums,” he explained to the Los Angeles Times in 1995. “I wanted to locate art in the experience of life.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
587
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy