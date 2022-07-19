ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Excessive Heat Warning for most of Central Texas

By Zack Shields
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - If you thought yesterday was hot, it's going to be even hotter today across Texas. Much of Central Texas will be under a Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Highs will be heading for 106 with feels like temps nearing 110 to 113 for several hours this...

www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

Heat advisory for half of Central Texas, rain and relief on the way?

AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory has been issued for half of Central Texas from noon to 8 p.m. today. The advisory means either the air temperature reaches 103º or the heat index gets to 108º. We will have both today to deal with so limit time outdoors during the hottest time of the day, drink plenty of water, and take lots of breaks.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas heat affecting how roofers do their jobs

AUSTIN, Texas - The heat is affecting how roofers do their work. It can be dangerous to be on top of a house with the high temperatures. Josh Hadden, chief operating officer at The Roof Joker, says workers start their job at sunrise and take a break from about 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They go back to work in the evening to avoid the hottest time of day.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

Here Are The 25 Best Places To Beat The Heat In Texas

Another heat wave is scorching the state. But don't worry, there are ways to beat the heat. Yelp compiled a list of the 25 best places to beat the heat in Texas. The website states, "We identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, 2022."
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Drought conditions worsening across Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide. With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Air quality concern in Texas as dangerous heat continues

More than 100 million people across the country are under excessive heat warnings or advisories, including people here in the Lone Star State. Multiple Texas cities might see new records and with that comes another worry. FOX Weather's Robert Ray has more.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said. Late Tuesday afternoon, Hood County Judge Ron Massingill ordered the mandatory evacuation of a rural area south of Tolar, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.
TEXAS STATE
B106

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Monthly

Paradise Lost: Where You Can’t (or Shouldn’t) Swim Right Now in Texas

As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

ATCEMS gives tips to keep you, your animals safe this summer

AUSTIN, Texas - As temps continue to rise throughout this summer, Austin officials are giving tips to keep yourself, and your animals safe. Austin-Travis County EMS said they have responded to 124 heat-related incidents, so far, this month. As a comparison to July 2021, ATCEMS responded to 85 incidents for the entire month.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kyle amends stage 2 of its drought contingency plan

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle announced on Wednesday it's amending the second stage of its drought contingency plan and asked residents to conserve water to avoid further restrictions. Under stage two, installing new landscapes, opening new pools, washing paved areas, doing charity car washes and using automatic...
KYLE, TX

