Alamance County, NC

North Carolina man charged with felony stalking given $105K bond after putting ‘unwanted signage’ on someone’s lawn

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River after getting a report of trespassing and harassment.

Mugshot of Jon Iburg (ACSO)
Man shot several times in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting, suspects at-large

The caller told deputies that he had reason to believe that a neighbor had trespassed on his property during the night and had placed some kind of unwanted signage in his driveway.

The suspect was identified as Jon William Iburg, 54, of Haw River. The caller said that this was not the first time that Iburg had trespassed on his property. Deputies then drove to Iburg’s home to continue their investigation.

At Iburg’s home, investigators determined that Iburg did trespass on his neighbor’s property in violation of a court order. Iburg was then arrested and taken into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the following:

  • Felony stalking
  • Misdemeanor second-degree trespassing
  • Misdemeanor littering

Iburg was given a $105,000 secured bond on those charges.

Comments / 16

Mr. Richard
1d ago

Probably found out his self imposed privilege is insolvent. Let the great replacement begin. La Raza🥰

Reply(1)
9
