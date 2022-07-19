ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Jax Didn't Believe She'd Win The Women's Title At WrestleMania 34 Due To How Often Plans Change

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nia Jax reflects on winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania in 2018 and how the angle going into the match allowed her to feel like she was making a real difference. Nia Jax is one of only a handful of women that can say that they won...

