‘Celebrity Game Face’ Exclusive Clip: Has Jeff Ross Ever Pleasured Himself In A Car?

By Karen Kemmerle
 2 days ago
Who wouldn’t want to attend a game night with their favorite celebrities? Luckily, Kevin Hart knows what the people want and has gifted us with a third season of his popular E! show, Celebrity Game Face. The comedian/actor/media mogul gathers three pairs of his celebrity pals in the comfort of their own homes for a wild half-hour game show where they let loose and reveal all for the chance to win money for bragging rights… and the charity of their choice, of course.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face, Hart’s all-star crew play the infamous “Guilty as Charged,” a segment that puts one member of each team in the hot seat and has the other member guess if their partner is “guilty” or “not guilty” of Hart’s raunchy and hilarious accusations. Comedian/Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and pal Seth Green are up first as former Space Force cast members Jimmy O. Yang and Tawny Newsome and married comics Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher await their turns. It’s all fun and games when Hart first accuses Ross of making a Facetime call while sitting on the toilet. Ross immediately admits his guilt and Green quickly confirms quipping, “I do know in fact he’s guilty of that. I’ve taken that call unfortunately.”

Hart’s second accusation is the real whopper though. “Jeff, you stand accused of pleasuring yourself in a car,” Hart gleefully accuses his fellow comedian. Not missing a beat, Jeff replies, “well, if listening to Madonna’s greatest hits is pleasuring myself…” as the rest of the group cracks up. As he pleads “not guilty” to Hart’s allegation, Green cheekily retorts, “the answer is guilty. I’m just confused why he’s giving me so much context.” As Hart tells Green he guessed wrong, Ross can’t help but interject, “don’t ask me about a motorcycle,” which causes the entire crew to lose it. Tune in tonight at 9PM on E! to find out what other wild accusations Hart will aim at the other pairings!

CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Game Face#Comedian Roastmaster#Space Force#Facetime
