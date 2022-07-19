ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota approves agreement with Indigo Sports LLC to manage Bobby Jones Golf Club

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5lAT_0gkvQm1I00

Sarasota is turning over management of its historic Bobby Jones Golf Club to a private company under an agreement approved this week by city commissioners.

Indigo Sports LLC will handle daily operations of the golf complex in an arrangement officials hope will stem years of financial losses for the city.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and Scottsdale, Arizona, Indigo Sports manages more than 190 golf courses, country clubs and resorts, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Background:Sarasota City Commission chooses to permanently conserve Bobby Jones Golf Club

'Anxious to get back': Golfers look forward to the rebirth of Bobby Jones Golf Club

Last year, a selection committee considered several options for private management companies and ultimately chose Indigo Sports.

The City Commission voted 3-2 in January to direct city staff to continue its negotiations with Indigo. Commissioner Hagen Brody and Mayor Erik Arroyo, who dissented in that vote, wanted the city to start the negotiation process over and have the commission run the process, instead of a separate committee.

In April, the commission directed city staff to draft a management agreement with Indigo that was presented to the board on Monday. It passed unanimously.

Arroyo told the Herald-Tribune that all of his concerns with Indigo's proposal were addressed. He also didn't want to extend the the pursuit of a private manager.

"It's not in anyone's best interest to delay this process any longer," he said.

Brody agreed, saying a new bidding process would be "counterproductive at this point."

"I've garnered enough faith in them, through my discussions with them, that they have the professional experience and will devote the resources necessary to making Bobby Jones a world-class course and destination for our community and for visitors," he said.

Sarasota is renovating the Bobby Jones Golf Club. Under the agreement, Indigo will charge the city $4,000 each month for the rest of the renovation process. It will act as the city's representative during the renovations and will help prepare the course for re-opening.

Once the course opens, the city will start paying Indigo $10,000 a month for managing the complex. Indigo will be responsible for golf operations, food and beverage operations, golf course maintenance, hiring and training employees, and marketing the property, among other duties.

Joe Goodrich, Indigo's executive vice president, said his company has regional directors of operations, agronomy, marketing and human resources based in Florida who will be able to support Bobby Jones.

"We feel the city of Sarasota will benefit from our experience and proven successful track record and operating over 140 municipal ... operations as well as the expertise in renovation development and opening of over 200 golf courses," he said in an email.

The initial agreement between Indigo and the city will end on Sept. 30, 2027. If the two parties agree to continue the agreement at least 120 days before it ends, it will renew for two successive two-year periods.

The golf course, which opened in 1926, was originally constructed by legendary course designer Donald Ross in the 1920s.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota baseball great honored with mural

A four-story tall homage to a Negro League baseball all-star will be formally dedicated at 9 a.m. Thursday along Boulevard of the Arts. The mural of John “Buck” O’Neil was painted by Matt McAllister on the side of the Rosemary Square building at 1468 Boulevard of the Arts. O’Neil grew up in Sarasota and played 12 seasons for the Memphis Red Sox and the Kansas City Monarchs between 1937 and 1950.
SARASOTA, FL
Newswire

$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2022 (Newswire.com) - A palatial bayfront penthouse in the exclusive Vinoy Place condominium has sold for $7.3 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in Tampa Bay. Located at 555 5th Avenue NE, Unit 1302, this mansion in the sky showcases sweeping views of the bay and the spectacular downtown cityscape. The listing was marketed exclusively by Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Potato farm owner buys Sarasota office building for $1.7 million

Ryan McDonald of SVN Commercial Advisory Group manages deal on rental property along Highway 41. Sarasota, Fla. (July 19, 2022) – The purchase of a Sarasota, Fla., office building was anything but small potatoes for one area investor. Alan Jones, owner of Jones Potato Farm in Parrish, Fla., recently...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Business
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Two properties each sell for $1.6 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 4 and July 8. A home on Bird Key and a condominium in Tangerine Bay Club top all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bird Key. Lido Acquisitions LLC sold the home at 319 Bob White Way to Edwin...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sister Keys purchase celebrates 30-year anniversary

Skimming over a 1988 edition of the Longboat Observer, Rusty Chinnis’ eyes landed on an advertisement for the sale of the Sister Keys, a collection of four islands in north Sarasota Bay. The advertisement prompted Chinnis to pause, recalling recent developments on adjacent Jewfish Key, which had sprouted new...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Indigo Sports Llc#Sarasota City Commission#The City Commission#The Herald Tribune
sarasotamagazine.com

Jazz Up Your Walking Routine at These Five Sarasota Spots

From scavenger hunts to hiking practice to Swedish fartlek, here are some great ways to up the ante on your walking game. Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, walking for fitness has become even more popular than it was before. Walking for even 30 minutes per day can fulfill your average exercise needs, which has encouraged millions of people to take to their neighborhood streets and trails to improve their physical and mental health.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Soon-to-be retired foundation CEO: How I stopped micromanaging

Less than a year into what was a dream CEO job, Mark Pritchett got walloped with a nightmare: He was micromanaging the organization, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, and stumbling as the leader of what was then a 18-employee, $281 million-asset organization. Pritchett was named CEO of the prominent Venice-based...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

County finalizes $100 sale of land near UTC for Mote aquarium

Eight dollars and 50 cents an acre. Along a busy interstate highway. Adjacent to some of the most valuable inland property along the central Gulf Coast. In this time of rapidly escalating real estate prices, that kind of deal is unheard of but not impossible if you’re planning to build a tourism-generating, $130 million aquarium on 11.76 acres of formerly county-owned land between The Mall at University Town Center and Nathan Benderson Park.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
rclco.com

The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of Mid-2022

Total new home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 18% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period last year. Supply chain issues and inadequate new home inventory have continued to pose problems for developers, as price increases and interest rate hikes have begun to impact traffic from potential buyers in recent months.
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Jeremiah's Italian Ice expands to Lakewood Ranch

Steve Mountcastle, the co-owner of Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Bradenton, figured it was time to deliver to Lakewood Ranch. No, not by driving his desserts there but by opening another Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise. Mountcastle said he was getting several Lakewood Ranch residents who made the drive to visit his...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
727area.com

Best Hot Dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Let’s be frank (pun intended). Somedays, nothing soothes the savage beast like a simple hot dog. Lucky for 727area, we’ve got gourmet dogs, classic Chicago, and chili chompers perfect for Sunday funday baseball and every day you hear the dogs bark! Find them all on our list of the best hot dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
941area.com

Baked and Gooey Mac and Cheese in Sarasota

Everyone gets a craving for mac and cheese in Sarasota, but which local restaurants highlight all the gooiest and tastiest options? From local barbecue restaurants in Sarasota to diverse American eateries, these are the best diners to get mac n' cheese in Sarasota. There are several southern restaurants in Sarasota and bbq joints on the list, but there are a few other local joints that top the guide as well.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte land sells for $1.3 million

Gateway 2020 LLC purchased 3.76 acres at 12905 and 12925 Gulfstream Blvd. in Port Charlotte from Dennis Fullenkamp for $1.38 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer and seller.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy