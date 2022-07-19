Fillmore Place: P-I report triggers state investigation into residents' missing stimulus checks

PETERSBURG — After it was discovered by The Progress-Index that some residents who lived at the Fillmore Place reportedly never received their stimulus money, Adult Protective Services is now investigating the adult care facility's use of funds.

The Fillmore Place houses some 80 elderly, disabled, and mentally challenged people who all subsist on Social Security. It is also the payee for more than 30 residents, a role granted to them by the Social Security Administration for those deemed unable to handle their own finances.

Once a facility is deemed a payee, all of a resident's money gets routed into a separate bank account controlled by the Fillmore Place. The resident no longer has access to their money, according to Anne See, a paralegal that has worked extensively in Medicaid and elderly abuse cases.

As the payee for dozens of residents, most of their stimulus checks would also get deposited into the bank account that's managed by the Fillmore.

In 2020 and 2021, the government provided citizens with stimulus checks to help overcome COVID hardships. Individuals should have received three checks totaling $3,200. Yet Fillmore residents claim they've never seen any of that money; they don't know where their money went or how it's been spent.

Under government stipulation, stimulus money is separate from a resident's social security money used to pay for their living expenses at an adult care facility, and should be spent however the resident wishes.

The Fillmore charges $1,609 for room and board for each resident, according to Saifullah Niazi, the co-owner. This amount is taken from the resident's social security check and from supplemental money provided by the government in what's called an auxiliary grant.

For those that meet the criteria for the auxiliary grant — which is most if not all of the Fillmore residents — the federal government subsidizes assisted-living facilities in the Petersburg area up to $1,609 per person. In addition to supplementing the resident's cost of living, the auxiliary grant also provides an additional $82 a month for each resident to spend as a personal allowance.

Some residents have told The Progress-Index they only get $5 to $10 a week in personal allowance. And only one resident The Progress-Index had spoken to back in June was getting $80 a month, a change that happened a few months ago when his monthly allowance was bumped up from $60 to $80.

“Depending on what that might look like, for each individual, the [personal allowance] amounts vary,” said Ti’Shuan Harris-Ugworji, the state’s auxiliary grant program manager. "That spending money may be utilized to pay the additional fee or charges that are allowed in the auxiliary grant, [which includes] a $10 laundry fee. And then the individual also has to pay for their co-pays for their medication.”

Niazi stated that they deduct charges such as laundry ($10), medication co-pays ($10) and cigarettes from residents' monthly stipend. However, some still do not know why they are ending up with such little money.

State inspectors noted the Fillmore Place's violation in the lack of documentation for how money was being spent dating back to at least 2016.

In a May 2016 inspection report obtained by the P-I, licensing inspectors reviewed records of five residents whose payee was the Fillmore. The facility's paperwork indicated that residents were given their personal allowance, but when inspectors interviewed the residents, they found that some were only getting between $2 to $5 a week to spend.

The staff told inspectors that this was due to the residents being "unable to handle their own money," and that the money the residents were supposed to get went instead to buying additional snacks and clothes. The staff told inspectors that the money spent on residents were documented on the accounts form.

However, inspectors did not find any documentation of how the residents' monthly allowance that was managed by the Fillmore was being spent.

Another resident didn't receive his $65 personal allowance one month. A staffer told the inspector it was because he was apparently fined $50 for smoking in the building and another $25 for smoking on the ramp. This fee was never noted in the monthly account form.

In a recent inspection that concluded last month, inspectors found that the facility again failed to provide monthly statements that itemizes things the facility spent money on and payments they received on behalf of the residents, as well as money they spent for the residents. Inspectors reviewed 10 resident records and found none had monthly statements for the past month, nor were these documents available on site.

Now, the facility's handling of the residents' funds are being called to question with the stimulus checks.

The Fillmore has been cited for copious other violations, including providing medication to multiple residents whose prescriptions had not been signed by the physician or prescriber, and not vetting or providing the required training for staff to properly care for residents.

This year alone, inspectors found 85 instances where the facility had violated state standards.

The facility has been plagued with bedbugs for years, according to inspection records, and photo documentation provided to The Progress-Index showed unsanitary conditions, feces on the floor, and urine on the bed. State inspections also note the building to be in disrepair, with holes in the walls, cracked and missing floor and ceiling tiles, and soiled walls and floors in some rooms.

Due to its copious violations, Fillmore Place was operating out of a temporary 6-month "provisional" license, which expired on June 11.

State inspectors have not yet made a final decision on the status of the facility's license, as state laws indicate that an active investigation must be completed before a license is determined. APS has 45 days to complete the investigation.

If the Fillmore loses its license, the facility will be shut down, destabilizing the future of dozens of residents needing to be relocated.

This is an ongoing story.

