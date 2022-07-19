ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

On Tap: Tekonsha, Union City schedule Athletic Fundraisers; Coldwater, Quincy, Union City to hold Volleyball camps

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0053hV_0gkvQkFq00

UNION CITY, MI. — The Tekonsha Athletic Boosters will hold their annual Golf Outing on Sunday, August 7 at the Turtle Creek Golf Club located at 9044 R Drive South in Burlington.

The cost is $65 per person, a price that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, food and prizes. Competitors must be 18 years of age or older and graduated from high school.

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start and consists of any combination of a four person team.

For more information please contact Tim Jenkins at (269) 425-0534.

Union City Volleyball and Wrestling to hold annual Charger Classic Golf Outing

UNION CITY — The Union City Volleyball and Wrestling program will once again join forces for the annual Charger Classic Golf Outing and Raffle.

The outing will take place Sept. 24 at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Union City with the format as a 4 person scramble. The cost is $65 per player which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch and a t-shirt.

To register please contact Union City head wresting coach Jason Counterman via email at coachcounterman@gmail.com or via telephone at (517) 227-2981.

Area Volleyball Teams prepare for Fall season

The Coldwater Cardinal Volleyball program will continue to hold open gym and strength training sessions at the CHS gymnasium. Strength training sessions are through Parkview Sports Medicine and will take place every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday through early August. Dates include July 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 along with August 2, 4 and 7.

This is for any athlete seventh through twelfth grade, with a cost of $10 for any non-volleyball player. Open gym for seventh through twelfth grade volleyball will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Coldwater gym.

Union City Volleyball will be holding their annual Little Charger Volleyball Camp July 25-27 for ages Kindergarten through eighth grade. Little Chargers in kindergarten through fourth grade will camp from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. while the fifth through eighth graders will camp from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost is $30 per participant.

The Quincy Volleyball program is set to host the 2022 Lady Orioles Volleyball Jr. Pro camp beginning on Aug. 15

The camp is for kids in grades 2nd to 6th, with dates including Aug. 15, 16, 17, and 18, with all days going from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $50 per athletes and all athletes will receive instruction from the Quincy volleyball coaching staff as well as junior varsity and varsity players. Sessions will feature fundamental instruction and elements of team play. Athletes will also be exposed to passing, setting and the fundamentals of serving.

Older athletes will be exposed to hitting and blocking.

All sessions will be held in the Quincy High School Gymnasium.

Athletes will receive a t-shirt and parents are permitted into the gym to observe the camp.

This camp is open to all 2nd through 6th grade students from surrounding schools.

For any questions please contact Quincy head volleyball coach Alixandra Neitzert at (517) 652-3141.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Small-town kicker achieves football dream with Michigan commitment

MARCELLUS, MI – It took one kickoff for Marcellus football coach Nathan Davies to know there was something special in the right leg of Cordell Jones-McNally. Two years later, the senior kicker is on the verge of making school history by becoming the first Wildcat to join a Big Ten football team.
MARCELLUS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, MI
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Tekonsha, MI
City
Quincy, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
Tekonsha, MI
Sports
City
Union City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WKHM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Jackson County through 8 p.m. Wednesday

National Weather Service -- A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ALCONA ALPENA ARENAC BAY CHEBOYGAN CRAWFORD GENESEE GLADWIN HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IOSCO JACKSON LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTMORENCY OAKLAND OGEMAW OSCODA OTSEGO PRESQUE ISLE ROSCOMMON SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR TUSCOLA WASHTENAW WAYNE.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Surplus Store auctioning unique Spartan items

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans in Mid-Michigan have chance to get their hands on unique memorabilia. Crews are remodeling the old football practice complex. As a result, fans have a chance to get their hands on some cool stuff from that facility. James Ives is sales manager at...
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Purchased In Battle Creek

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41, to win the big prize. The lucky player bought the winning ticket at the East Michigan Marathon gas station, located at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Lottery officials say this is the third time in 2022 that a player from Michigan has won the lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. Players who win the lifetime prize have the choice of receiving their winnings as annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The prize must be claimed by the winner at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. In addition to this, officials say the lucky player should call 844-887-6836, option 2, to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Athletic Fundraisers#Parkview Sports Medicine
WOOD TV8

Driver hits parked semi-truck, injured near Sturgis

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash near Sturgis Monday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township. A pickup...
STURGIS, MI
wlen.com

Hudson Fire Dept. Sends Public Safety Notice Regarding Area Field Fires

Hudson, MI – The City of Hudson Fire Department has issued a public safety notice regarding field fires that appear to be intentionally set in the area. A post on the department’s social media page said that there’s a person or persons setting fires to farm fields within 20 miles of the Hudson area.
HUDSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
WILX-TV

‘Total disadvantage’: Changes to poll locations frustrate some Jackson voters

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission released finalized district maps in December of 2021, which are now taking effect. The redistricting has changed where a lot of Michigan voters will be casting their ballots for the August primary. In particular, the city of Jackson has made some changes to its ward map.
JACKSON, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Michigan man ID’d in Monday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The man that died in a fatal crash Monday morning has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as an Adrian Michigan man. John Thomas Xirafakis, Jr., 36, was the front seat passenger in an SUV that crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 469 just south of Tillman Road around 1:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Sturgis woman injured in St. Joseph County Monday morning crash

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was injured Monday morning in a St. Joseph County two vehicle crash. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says the crash took place in the area of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township just before 7:00 a.m..
STURGIS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t sweat blackout risk in Michigan’s summer heat waves, experts say

LANSING, MI – Summertime power outages across Michigan are more likely to happen because of severe storms than from rolling blackouts during heat waves, experts say. The risk of rolling blackouts in the Midwest during heat waves is unlikely to hit Michigan residents, both industry officials and independent experts said. In fact, the odds are greater that Michigan’s power producers will be needed to help bolster other parts of the interconnected Midwest power grid.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy