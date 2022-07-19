ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Lexington Village Council backs planning commission, denies Englefield Oil Co.

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddu7M_0gkvQjN700

LEXINGTON — A saga that has lasted for months came to an apparent end in six minutes Monday evening.

Lexington Village Council voted unanimously to follow the planning commission's recommendation to deny a request by the Englefield Oil Co. to build a gas station/convenience store on the downtown square.

Last month, planning commission considered the matter. Members cited zoning issues in their denial.

Council held a special meeting Monday. They normally meet only once a month during the summer.

Asked after the meeting what he would like to see in the space at 15 E. Main St. in the former East of Chicago plaza, Lexington Mayor Brian White said, "Something that complied with the zoning."

White noted traffic congestion that exists in the area and will increase in the coming years with the consolidation of three Lexington elementary schools.

"Safety is 100% our main concern," the mayor said.

Englefield did not meet zoning conditions

According to the planning commission at last month's meeting, Englefield did not meet the conditional uses in following three zoning categories needed for approval:

  • Will be served adequately by essential public facilities and services such as highways, streets, police and fire protection, drainage structures, refuse disposal, water and sewer, and schools; or the persons or agencies responsible for the establishment of the proposed use will provide any necessary services.
  • Will not involve uses, activities, processes, materials, equipment and conditions of operation that will be detrimental to any persons, property or the general welfare by reason of excessive production of traffic, noise, smoke, flumes, glare or odors.
  • Will have vehicular approaches to the property which shall be so designed as not to create an interference with traffic on surrounding public thoroughfares.

No one from Englefield attended Monday's meeting. Prior to the vote, council allowed residents to speak.

"I absolutely do not feel that we need another gas station in the heart of downtown Lexington," Brenda Starr-Jude said. "They'll be in competition with the ones that are already here."

Council President Bob Jarvis read a statement from Bob Matney of the planning commission.

"Main Street access is of paramount concern in the community," Matney wrote. "It's absolutely congested."

Village does not know if company plans appeal

After the meeting, Jarvis said Englefield could submit another plan for consideration. He said he has not heard from anyone from the company about plans to appeal.

John Gordon, vice president of construction, did not reply to an email from the News Journal.

The story has taken several twists. In January, planning commission unanimously recommended approval for Englefield.

When the recommendation came before council, however, it died when no one seconded a motion for approval.

"Council was concerned about traffic," White said after last month's meeting. "They wanted planning commission to look deeper into it."

In May, planning commission met, with Englefield putting on its case. Last month's meeting allowed the village to present its case, along with public comment.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Lexington council denies gas station permit

LEXINGTON – Lexington Village Council voted unanimously Monday to deny a conditional-use permit application for a gas station near the village square. Council members voted 6-0 to deny the application filed by John S. Gordon, vice president of Englefield Oil, and B and B Realty Holdings, an affiliated organization, to build a convenience store and fueling station at 15 East Main St.
richlandsource.com

Westbound lane to close on Park Ave. West through July 27

MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to single line traffic in the following area while work is being completed. Park Avenue West westbound lane from Brickman Avenue to South Linden Road. The lane has been closed. Construction signs will...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be completed in early August

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- A $1.5 million intersection improvement/roundabout project at the Cook/Illinois and Mansfield-Lucas roads intersection may be complete by the end of the first week in August. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Monday that workers with Shelly and Sands of Mansfield need to put down additional layers of...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Free Shred-It event at Hawkins Corner is open to the public

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is hosting a Shred-It event in the parking lot of Hawkins Corner on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 until 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Bring papers you need to be destroyed, and...
ONTARIO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Lexington Village Council#The Englefield Oil Co
richlandsource.com

Charter Next Generation powers local economic growth so far in 2022

MANSFIELD -- Local economic activity in the first six months of 2022 has already exceeded last year's total, much of it based on growth seen with Charter Next Generation in Ontario and Lexington. That was the message Tuesday to Richland County commissioners from Barrett Thomas, economic development director for the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Interstate 70 Progress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2022 has been a year of exploration for area motorists seeking alternative routes around all of the construction zones and road closures. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Relations Officer Morgan Overbey provided updates on the Interstate 70 construction as well as some good news about some of the closures reopening.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKYC

Sandusky named 7th most affordable 'lake town' in the US by Realtor.com

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a story on Cedar Point being voted the 6th best amusement park in America for 2022. Looking for a lake view that doesn't break the bank with a nationally revered entertainment destination a short drive away? That reality isn't a pipe dream according to Realtor.com.
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 18

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 18. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Democratic Party calls on Dave Yost to resign

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters on Tuesday called on Dave Yost to resign from his position as Ohio attorney general. The move comes after a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim was forced to go to Indiana for an abortion as a consequence of a highly restrictive abortion law that Yost had supported. While Yost and other Republicans had raised doubts about the girl’s existence, Columbus police last week arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of rape in connection with the incident.
OHIO STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy