Leesburg, FL

Leesburg's Pine Street revitalization project drawing business ahead of major construction

By Cindy Peterson
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
LEESBURG — Building renovations have already begun on the City of Leesburg’s Pine Street revitalization project.

And already, the project is attracting businesses prior to the upcoming major construction that will include two roundabouts, raised pedestrian crosswalks, additional parking area, sidewalks and speed tables.

“The city is moving forward with the reconstruction and revitalization of Pine Street,” commissioner John Christian said. “The City of Leesburg and CPH (an architectural firm) have designed what I believe to be a fantastic new Pine Street road way. It will connect to the hospital so we have a smooth transition between the hospital and Pine Street.”

The H.O. Dabney Aquatic Center opened on Pine Street in May, which was a major milestone for the plans to revitalize the historically Black neighborhood near downtown Leesburg.

Currently, Pine Street is home to southern-style restaurant Cotton’s Kitchen, the Community Development Center, Pine Street Lounge, Krown Barber Shop and the newest business, Maa’de Candle and Lava Love, which hosted its grand opening last week.

“We were previously on Mike Street but felt like this was a good opportunity with all the development,” owner Tiffany Poitier said. “We are so thankful for the CDC and their help and look forward to all the good things happening on Pine Street.”

Poitier and her sister, Nakia Miles, offer handcrafted candles, body sprays, scrubs, bow broaches, room sprays and more.

According to Christian, there is another building that is almost finished in renovations and they are looking for a unique restaurant to fill it.

Details surrounding the revitalization project were discussed at last week's city commission meeting where the most recent renderings were presented. The goal of the $2.4 million revitalization project from Canal to Lake Street is to maintain connectivity, increase safety and provide beautification to the area surrounding the new Aquatic Center. A start date for the road construction has not been set.

Daily Commercial

