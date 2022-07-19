ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA's office drops charges against bodega worker accused of murder

By Jessica Moore, Dave Carlin
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ROVJ_0gkvQcC200

Bodega worker cleared of charges in deadly stabbing 01:24

NEW YORK -- The altercation and the death inside a Hamilton Heights bodega on July 1 made headlines far and wide. A clerk stabbed a patron to death and was jailed on Rikers Island and then set free.

On Tuesday, the charges have been dropped.

READ MORE : Hamilton Heights bodega clerk arrested for murder tells CBS2 he acted in self-defense

Video clearly shows 61-year-old Jose Alba stab 35-year-old Austin Simon inside the Blue Moon Convenience Store, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the incident was a homicide and that Alba may have been justified in his use of deadly physical force.

Bodega workers and more had come out in support of Alba , asking Bragg to drop charges.

"Jose Alba should never have been charged and sent to Rikers Island in the first place. This was a clear cut case of an innocent man acting in self-defense. Thankfully, security cameras captured the entire incident on video or Alba could very well still be facing the murder charge today. That video evidence is all of the more reason why Alvin Bragg was so wrong to put Alba through the ringer as long as he did, charging him with murder, sending him to Rikers Island with an open stab wound, and refusing to charge the person who stabbed Alba," said Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor.

"While today's news that charges will be dropped against Mr. Alba is a big victory for justice, what our city desperately needs is DA Bragg to charge criminals appropriately to prevent residents from having to resort to self-defense," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

READ MORE : Bodega owners, elected officials rally on Staten Island in defense of Jose Alba, bodega clerk who fatally stabbed attacker

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the DA's decision on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think in this case we had an innocent, hard-working New Yorker that was doing his job and someone was extremely aggressive towards him. And I believe after the DA's review, the DA, in my opinion, made the right decision," Adams said.

CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke to longtime residents of Hamilton Heights, where the Blue Moon is located.

"He didn't plan it out. He didn't get up and say, 'I'm gonna murder someone today.' That's not what his goal was," Yvonne Sonera said.

"As a shop owner, I think they have a right to defend themselves. But to murder? It's a very difficult situation, to be honest," Michelle Delgado said.

"This is a situation, for example, is no-win because ... the victim's family is not going to be happy about that," a man named Reggie said.

They aren't.

"My cousin was a father. My cousin had people who loved him. He had a family," Candra Simon said.

New information in the motion to dismiss says the argument started when Simon's girlfriend couldn't pay for a snack her daughter wanted. Alba allegedly grabbed the snack from the child's hand. Simon later returned, demanding an apology, which sparked the confrontation.

READ MORE : Exclusive: Hamilton Heights bodega clerk arrested for murder says he acted in self-defense during last week's incident

Alba, who has said very little about the case, recently showed CBS2 his injuries, but not his face. His daughter translated a comment from him.

"He was put in a position where he couldn't tell how it was gonna end. He was just defending his life," Alba's daughter said.

"He took a man's life who did not have a weapon drawn. I don't understand how people don't understand how we feel, how they can't understand that we feel that's not right," Candra Simon said. "And he's going to walk for that and go back into the community like nothing happened. I think that sets a very dangerous precedent."

READ MORE : United Bodegas of America joins calls to drop charges against Jose Alba, bodega worker accused of murder

Hamilton Heights residents said they are concerned about the current state of things in the city.

"I think the whole city has gone mad and I think everybody is at their wit's end. Nobody has any coping mechanism anymore and everybody's off the deep end," Delgado said.

"He took it to a level I'm sure he regrets now and I'm sure he's going to live with it, which is not going to be good, so that's enough punishment," Sonera added.

Comments / 13

Blaze 1
5d ago

And the girlfriend who inspired this catastrophe gets to ride off into the sunset.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS New York

Correction officer charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

NEW YORK -- A New York City correction officer was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Police say 45-year-old Dion Middleton is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Chaluisant Raymond overnight.It happened near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Tremont section.Raymond was found around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver Acura, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Sources say it appears the victim was using a so-called bead blaster gun that shoots gel pellets right before he was shot.Middleton has been charged with murder.The NYPD later tweeted a warning, saying bead blasters are considered air rifles, which are unlawful to possess in New York City. DOC Commission Louis Molina released a statement saying, "These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day. This officer will be immediately suspended without pay, and if the charges are true he will  face the full consequences of the law and be terminated." The DOC says Middleton has been a correction officer since January 2013.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS Chicago

Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Manhattan Da#Republican
TMZ.com

Parents of Black Teen Accosted in Trayvon Martin Town Sue Alleged Perps

The men who allegedly attacked a Black teen in the same city where Trayvon Martin was killed are being taken to court. The teenager's parents are suing Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi over the June incident ... where they claim the 2 men and other unidentified adults stopped their son's car while he was simply visiting a friend's house in a Sanford, FL neighborhood.
SANFORD, FL
Complex

Video Shows Families Fighting at Disney World, 1 Person Reportedly Taken to Hospital

A fight broke out between families at the Walt Disney World Resort Wednesday, with one person later requiring medical attention. According to the blog Walt Disney World News Today, a guest and their family were waiting in line for the PhilharMagic show when the person realized they had left their phone in their electric scooter, and went to retrieve it. When that person tried to reunite with their group, another family in matching clothing refused to allow the guest to return to their spot in the line, and pushed them in the back.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy