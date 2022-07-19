ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Brian Kelly provides comments on Florida State during SEC Media Day

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 2 days ago

Brian Kelly is entering his first year as head coach of LSU, but he's experienced with competing against his first opponent in head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State.

Since arriving at Notre Dame in 2010, Kelly played the Seminoles five times before departing for Baton Rouge, Louisana, at the end of 2021.

Kelly has faced Norvell in back-to-back seasons, including last year's season-opening 41-38 overtime victory in Tallahassee Sept. 5, 2021.

"More than anything else the fight in that team," Kelly said at SEC Media Day. "I thought they fought for four quarters against Notre Dame last year. That was a team that obviously played to overtime, they were down late [and] came back.

Florida State trailed by 18 points entering the fourth quarter against the Irish last season but made up the difference in the final frame while holding the Irish offense to zero points, forcing overtime.

Kelly said the Seminoles play style is representative of Norvell and is prepared to receive a full 60 minutes of effort from FSU to begin the season.

"That has a lot to do with buy-in," Kelly said. "You could see them playing harder and harder. This is a team now that has Mike's [Norvell] stamp on it. It's going to play hard for four quarters."

Norvell and the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins were tasked with revamping Florida State's offensive line upon arrival, and Kelly said he's noticed several young players emerge in that area while also crediting defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTmtz_0gkvQbJJ00

“You can see the development of younger players coming along, especially on the offensive line," Kelly said. "Defensively, there’s a structure there that is sound and fundamental."

Florida State's offensive line returns four of five starters from 2021 and added multiple transfers. The 'Noles allowed five sacks against Kelly and Notre Dame but also cleared the way for 264 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Kelly has noticed Norvell's rebuild of the Seminoles and believes the program is heading in the right direction.

“You're seeing the signs of a football program, inside-out, making the incremental progress," Kelly said. "Everybody wants to see more wins, but as a football coach, my eyes see a program that’s been getting better and better."

Florida State and LSU meet for the first time since 1991 in Caesars Superdome Sept. 4. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

All quotes from this story were taken from head coach Brian Kelly's full press conference at SEC Football Media Days 2022, which can be found here.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles?

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Media Day#Florida State Football#American Football#College Football#Sec#Lsu#Notre Dame#Irish
