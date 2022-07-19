ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Hay conditions vastly improved this year

By Ryan Hanrahan Via Wyoming News Exchange
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tid2i_0gkvQPfT00
In late December, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a second executive order allowing for hay transport outside of regular operating hours to address the need for winter feed. When agriculture producers are unable to grow sufficient hay in drought years, ranchers often rely on supplemental feed for their cattle during the winter months. Carrie Haderlie/for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO – As the sun ducked under the Bighorn Mountains and a golden glow took over the Friday evening sky in early July, hay broker Jason Watts was still in his tractor, making another pass on his hay field during the first cutting of the season.

While Watts drove, freshly cut hay dropped out of the back of his tractor’s mower. It fell into piles waiting to dry under the summer sun before eventually being baled, sold and shipped to ranchers in the region.

”Last year was a record-high drought. This year will be a rebound,” Watts said. “Most years there’s a little bit of a carryover of hay from the previous year, (but) all that carryover from last year and the year before were gone. So ranchers and farmers will try to replenish their carryover status to kind of help them get through in bad years.”

Across the field from where Watts was cutting – on a portion of land that had been cut nearly a week earlier – the mix of grass and alfalfa had grown nearly a foot since the first cutting.

Watts attributed this rapid growth to subsurface moisture that has stuck around in the area, unlike last year when it dried up quickly. That moisture is no surprise, as Buffalo experienced its rainiest May and June in the past three years this year, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Kaycee also experienced significant rains over those two months, the data shows, accumulating just over 6 inches of rain.

That rain has helped to significantly lessen drought conditions in the region as well, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. It shows the northeast half of Johnson County is experiencing a moderate drought while the southeast half of the county is experiencing abnormal dryness.

Both of these categories of drought are a significant improvement from just three months ago, when more than two-thirds of the county was experiencing extreme drought.

Karlon Knudson, who grows hay about 40 miles east of Buffalo, said he hasn’t gotten as much rain as in other parts of the county, but the amount that did fall came at the right time. This helped him hay his range land for the first time in two years and get a significantly larger yield on his irrigated fields this year.

“Our yield in our irrigated meadows has come up,” he said. “Last year, we got about a ton to the acre, and this year on our first cutting we got about three, three and a half ton to the acre.”

Watts said that with the rain and easing drought, he’s seeing a hay crop this year that is 20% to 25% better than what he saw last year, and high temperatures over the past two weeks or so have improved crop growth tremendously.

“In the evenings, when the temperatures get around 60 or above, the grass and the alfalfa will grow all night,” he said. “If it drops below that, it kind of stunts the growth a bunch.”

That growth has a good chance to continue for a quality second cutting later this month, Watts said, with a third cutting more uncertain. That’s because the rain, while valuable, delayed the start of the hay growing season that would likely push a third cutting into a time that is too hot and too dry.

According to the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service, there is a 50% to 60% chance of higher-than-average temperatures across Wyoming in July. There is a 40% to 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures over the next three months.

Whether or not a third cutting occurs, Watts said, he expects the market to remain pretty strong, even if fewer ranchers are buying hay because they’re keeping their own crop to replenish their own stock. With improved moisture this year in areas where Watts sold plentiful hay to last year – including Montana, Utah and Idaho – he said prices have come down from some of the outrageous highs that occurred during the drought last year.

And the quality of the crop in the Johnson County area means more hay going to more local buyers this year.

”I’ve traveled all over the state, this area is likely the greenest in the whole state,” he said. “Between here and Billings is really good.”

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Lighting strike causes fire on Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A wildfire caused by a lightning strike was discovered on the Bridger Teton National Forest on Tuesday, according to the US Forest Service. The Flagg Fire was discovered at around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Huckleberry Ridge on the Blackrock Ranger District in the Teton Wilderness. Resources...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Hemmingway Scholars Descend On Northern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ernest Hemingway was one of the most influential American authors of the 20th century. And it turns out, he spent a significant amount of time in his early career in the Beartooth Mountains near Cooke City. That’s why the International Hemingway Society is holding...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Quilt Wyoming 2022, WSQG Celebrates 25 Years

Lyn Bennet and Linda Gostas pose with some of the quilts. The Wyoming State Quilt Guild (WSQG) celebrated its 25th Silver Jubilee on Friday, July 15 at the Sheridan College. There was a formal/semi-formal evening with a dinner at Thorne Rider dining hall to honor the founding mothers of the WSQG who attended the event.
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, WY
Buffalo, WY
Business
City
Kaycee, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Buffalo, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
Wyoming Industry
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Partial Fire Restrictions implemented

Due to the critical fire conditions in Sheridan County, Partial Fire Restrictions will be implemented effective 8 a.m. July 22. According to a release, the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners took this action upon the recommendations of Chris Thomas, County Fire Warden and rural fire department Chiefs. These restrictions...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Watts
Sheridan Media

Crews Respond to Fire West of Sheridan

At 2:27 pm Wednesday, Goose Valley Fire Department was paged to the report of a grass fire on Big Goose Road at mile-marker 5. Goose Valley Fire responded with two brush trucks and a tender. Due to the large column of smoke that could be seen from Sheridan, command requested Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Big Horn Fire, and later Ranchester Fire to also respond. Firefighters arrived to find a wind-driven fire that was also making a run south up the hillside of the property.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, July 19

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, July 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, July 15, Mine Overlook, CCSO. Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol when a...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Police Chief Gives Burglaries Update

Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, while speaking to the city council, he gave the latest information on the recent vehicle burglaries in thecity. He said they have arrested one juvenile and have an active warrant for an adult individual, and are looking into other break-ins as well that so far do not look like they are related to the earlier car thefts.
BUFFALO, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hay
county17.com

Gillette man loses thousands to credit card fraud

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 63-year-old man recently found out he lost thousands of dollars after noticing dozens of fraudulent charges on his credit cards, police say. Police were notified by the man around 10:05 p.m. on July 18 after the man saw 14 fraudulent charges on one of his credit accounts and 61 charges on another, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
svinews.com

Man who pulled shotgun on fireworks users bound over

GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of threatening a group of adults and children with a loaded shotgun because they continued to light off fireworks has been bound over to District Court. Randy A. Stephens, 41, was charged July 1 in Circuit Court with felony aggravated assault and battery...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Man breaks police officer’s hand, arrested for felony interference

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Newcastle man is charged with felony interference after allegedly fighting with multiple police officers and breaking one officer’s hand yesterday afternoon, a Gillette police official said Wednesday. Officers contacted the man, 31, at the National 9 Inn after a staff member called to have...
GILLETTE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy