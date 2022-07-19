ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owens outlines European options for Adaay To Remember

Patrick Owens has a tilt at a European Group Three in mind for the highly-consistent Summer Stakes runner-up Adaay To Remember.

The four-year-old was a 12-1 chance for the Group Three event, her second start of the season after a pleasing fourth in the competitive Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap on the Knavesmire in May.

After two Listed placings as a three-year-old, the filly produced another gallant performance on her Group debut when partnered by jockey Louis Steward and was beaten only by Simon and Ed Crisford’s Cheveley Park runner-up Flotus.

Another contest at the same level is next on the agenda for the bay, with races in France, Germany and Italy all under consideration as Owens aims to boost her black-type status.

“She’s come out of the race at York very well, the Summer Stakes, she’s training very well,” he said.

“Being a year older, I’ve noticed a real positive change in her. She’s coping with her races better and coming out of them better, she’s doing very well.

“The plan now is to try to win a Group Three with her, so we might think of going abroad to either France or Germany.

“There are a couple of races for her there towards the end of next month that we’re going to aim at and we’ll stick to the six-furlong trip with her.

“She’s not really ground dependent, our first race was on soft and she’s won on good. I’m not really concerned about that, if it was extremely heavy you’d think twice about it, but in the main she’s not ground dependent.”

Owens has worked for many years offering breaking and pre-training services and was responsible for all of Adaay To Remember’s early education, a stage at which he first noticed her temperament as she did much of her work alone.

“I saw her at the sales. I was asked to go and look at her by the people from (breeders) Whitsbury Manor, I liked her the minute I saw her,” he said.

“Then, because I break them in myself and ride them away myself, she was just so genuine and honest as a yearling. To go and do the things that she did without any company, it’s passed on to her racing.

“She is just so genuine, she’s never been out of the money, it’s just that that I love about her and she deserves to get her head in front in a black type race, so she can hopefully win a Group Three.

“That’s pretty much the plan, try to win a black type race in one of a couple of Group Threes in France, Germany or Italy. If she can win one of those, maybe we can aim a little higher after that.”

In eight runs Adaay To Remember has never come home empty handed for owners GB Horseracing, her York fourth in May the only race in which she has not crossed the line inside the top three.

Owens said: “She’s unbelievable, I’ve been in racing 35 years and I’ve worked for top trainers and to have her is unbelievable.

“I can’t describe her attitude, we’ll look after and do the right thing by her and hope she repays us.”

