YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL AGENDA

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home today (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused. This morning (July 20) at about 9:30, local Deputies and the County Rural Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the location to remove animals suffering from neglect and malnutrition. They were assisted by Yucca Valley Animal Control, Code Enforcement, and Building Safety. Due to the number of animals needing to be relocated from the property, County Animal Control also responded to assist. An investigation determined that McMillan was incapable of caring for the animals she kept on the property. Seven horses, over 30 dogs, 15 cats, and 20 guinea pigs were removed, and their care was transferred to the care of Animal Control. Once removed from the property, each animal is scheduled to receive treatment from a veterinarian. Leslie McMillan, who has no prior criminal history, was cited for Animal Cruelty and released in the field. The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office for review and filing. The Sheriff’s Department is seeking judicial intervention so the animals, once healthy, can be placed up for adoption. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the local Sheriff’s Department (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO