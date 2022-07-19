ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL AGENDA

By Hilary Sloane
In tonight’s Yucca Valley Town Council meeting, the Council will award the town parks sports courts resurfacing construction contract, vote on a resolution for amending the Transient Occupancy Tax, and review landscape maintenance services for State...

MORONGO VALLEY CSD MEETING CANCELED

The regular meeting of the Morongo Valley Community Services District Board of Directors that was scheduled for tonight (July 20) has been cancelled. The CSD Board of Directors will next meet on August 17 at 6 p.m.
SHADE STRUCTURES TO GO UP AT LUCKIE PARK

Construction begins today at Luckie Park to install the new bleacher shade structures. The areas where the bleachers are currently located will be closed off while the installation takes place. The construction will take at least 6 weeks. For more information, please call the City of Twentynine Palms at (760)...
TWENTYNINE PALMS PLANNING COMMISSION TO CONSIDER MUCH-NEEDED LAUNDROMAT

After years of driving their dirty laundry to Joshua Tree, the residents of Twentynine Palms may soon celebrate the opening of their own laundromat. This Tuesdays’ meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission will consider a public hearing while discussing the site plan and design for a 3,748-square-foot coin-operated laundromat. The Cholla Laundry would be located downtown, at 6543 Cholla Avenue, on the east side of Cholla Avenue, south of Twentynine Palms Highway.
NBC Los Angeles

A New Parking Policy is Causing Controversy in Riverside

A new parking policy went into effect in the city of Riverside and the goal is to help the city pay for infrastructure improvements. But small business owners say it's actually costing them, customers. A city council member calls the policy a mistake. Some visitors say that the new parking...
29 PALMS CEMETARY BOARD REVIEWS UPCOMING EVENTS

The Twentynine Palms Cemetery District meets in regular session tonight (July 19) at 5:30 p.m. at their offices ay 5350 Encelia Avenue. Masks are not required if the attendee has been fully vaccinated. If no vaccinations has been received, masks are required. After an opportunity for public comment, the board...
KESQ News Channel 3

County responds to community without power

Residents at a mobile home park near Desert Hot Springs are cooling-off after a three-day power outage  in sweltering temperatures. Riverside County helped residents at Sam's Family Spa & Hot Water Resort after a Saturday power outage in Desert Hot Springs. The county's Emergency Management Department (EMD) and the Department of Public Social Services assisted. The county said 14 The post County responds to community without power appeared first on KESQ.
mswd.org

New Water Bill Assistance Program

Customers who have past due water or sewer bills and meet income guidelines can apply for assistance through the state’s new Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP is a temporary emergency assistance program to help low-income families with assistance with past due water/sewer bills, up to $2,000. To receive...
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules

Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com

San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board monthly hiring event is met with job offers from some of the IE’s biggest employers

Indeed, some of the Inland Empire’s most prominent employers, such as the City of San Bernardino, Rialto Post-Acute Center, United Staffing Associates, and Pacific Dermatology Center, are scheduled to attend San Bernardino County’s Hiring Event on August 4th. Many of the 15+ employers (some of which are second-chance...
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY CHURCH OFFERS SUPERMARKET GIFTCARDS

Starting again this month, Desert Hills Presbyterian Church will distribute Stater Brothers gift Cards and food to people in need who live in Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley, or Landers. The Cards are limited and must be reserved. If you are in need and wish to reserve a Card, please call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331, tomorrow, (Thursday, July 21), from 9 to 11 AM. Cards are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis until gone and cannot be reserved. Those who call before 9 AM will not be considered.
DONATE BLOOD IN YUCCA VALLEY IN TWO LOCATIONS TUESDAY, JULY 19

County blood supplies are still low, and you can help by donating some of yours this Wednesday July 20th at two different locations. Both the Hi Desert Medical Center and the Yucca Valley Stator Brothers East will be hosting Lifestream blood drives. Donors must be at least 15 years old and in good health – you’ll receive a free mini checkup while you are donating, and you can even score a beach towel while supplies last.
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Riverside County Superior Court clerks indicted for violating court order

 Two former clerks of the Riverside County Superior Court were indicted by a criminal grand jury for conspiring to commit the crime of violation of a court order. Angela Franz, 46, and Michelle Valdez, both of Thousand Palms, were indicted on April 14, 2022. Franz and Valdez were arrested and booked into jail after the indictment. The post Former Riverside County Superior Court clerks indicted for violating court order appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com

MoVal breaks ground on next phases of project

Construction has started on the second and third phases of a residential-commercial development in Moreno Valley. When finished, phase two and three of Continental Villages will feature 96 apartments and 16 two-story units in duplex buildings, according a statement on the city’s website. Those phases, which are being developed...
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN CITED, OVER 72 ANIMALS REMOVED FROM HER HOME

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home today (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused. This morning (July 20) at about 9:30, local Deputies and the County Rural Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the location to remove animals suffering from neglect and malnutrition. They were assisted by Yucca Valley Animal Control, Code Enforcement, and Building Safety. Due to the number of animals needing to be relocated from the property, County Animal Control also responded to assist. An investigation determined that McMillan was incapable of caring for the animals she kept on the property. Seven horses, over 30 dogs, 15 cats, and 20 guinea pigs were removed, and their care was transferred to the care of Animal Control. Once removed from the property, each animal is scheduled to receive treatment from a veterinarian. Leslie McMillan, who has no prior criminal history, was cited for Animal Cruelty and released in the field. The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office for review and filing. The Sheriff’s Department is seeking judicial intervention so the animals, once healthy, can be placed up for adoption. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the local Sheriff’s Department (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and mental health professionals react to new 988 Lifeline

People facing 'mental health related emergencies' can now dial 988 for help. The federal number debuted Saturday, July 16. It's connecting callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifelife and offering additional resources. We were able to speak to local public safety officials and mental health professionals about their thoughts on the new lifeline. Licensed The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and mental health professionals react to new 988 Lifeline appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 70 animals removed from Yucca Valley home due to neglect and malnutrition

More than 70 animals were removed from a home in Yucca Valley after they were found suffering from neglect and malnutrition. Authorities said they first become aware of home on Thursday. A detective from the Morongo Basin contacted the homeowner, a 66-year-old woman, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility. The homeowner refused the assistance, according to the Sheriff's Dept.
mynewsla.com

Anti-Mosquito Spraying To Prevent Spread Of West Nile Scheduled In Nuevo

Riverside County vector control officials will conduct anti-mosquito spraying Wednesday in Nuevo, covering a total 300 acres, to eradicate growing infestations that pose a potential risk to public health. The Department of Environmental Health has scheduled “ultra-low volume” insecticide spraying between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday in the following...
