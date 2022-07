55, of rural Frankfort, passed away July 17, 2022, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette after an extended illness. Kim was born November 9, 1966, in Clinton County to Samuel and Deanna (Jackson) Allen. She graduated from Clinton Prairie High School in 1985 and received her Associate Degree in Business Administration from Ivy Tech. She was employed by Tate & Lyle as a security guard and also made deliveries for Muck Creek.

