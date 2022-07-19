ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Huge Part Of The Reason' - Pundit Makes Claim On Why Klopp And Liverpool Really Signed Darwin Nunez

By Alfie Culshaw
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Jurgen Klopp made the decision to sign Darwin Nunez for Liverpool after a certain fixture. Nunez arrived at the club from Benfica earlier this summer in a deal reportedly worth up to £85 million with potential add-ons. The Uruguayan netted 34 times...

