The Buccaneers look like they are going to miss the chance to put Tom Brady on the field as their quarterback wearing one of the best jerseys in sports. In the grand scheme of things, the Buccaneers moving away from the all-time great creamsicle jerseys in favor of anything else was one of the worst decisions made by the team that was not directly related to winning and losing.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO