ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Rowdy horse and buggies lead to arrest for alleged underage drinking

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3EXX_0gkvO2CJ00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police recently responded to a call of rowdy horse and buggies and made an arrest for charges related to underage drinking.

At about 12:17 a.m. on July 16, PSP Troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Byler Road in Sparta Township (Crawford County). The station was dispatched to the location for reports of beer cans being thrown from horse and buggies and kids hanging off them, a PSP report said.

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

While patrolling, troopers found a male juvenile sitting on the side of the road. PSP alleges the juvenile was under the influence of alcohol and underage.

According to the PSP report, the 16-year-old Spartansburg male was arrested, transported home and released to a parent. Charges were filed.

The incident comes less than a month after a handful of underage males were arrested and charged when a horse and buggy was pulled over at the 24000 block of Britton Run Road, also in Sparta Township.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested, $212K Worth of Drugs Seized in Millcreek

Police arrested two suspects Tuesday after $212,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Millcreek Township residence. Tyree Spearman, 27, and Tiffany Wilson, 27, were both arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison. The investigation started when police received an anonymous tip about drug activity at the beginning of...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Area Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Stealing Car in Emlenton

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail for allegedly stealing a car in Emlenton on Monday. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, July 19.
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Cranberry Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry couple face assault and related charges following a domestic dispute that occurred on Hill City Road on June 28. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Kevin Jon Laroche Jr., and 36-year-old Karly Sue Sorensen-Laroche, both of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse And Buggy#Rowdy#Underage Drinking#Alcohol#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp#Dui#Britton Run Road#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
chautauquatoday.com

16-year-old faces Family Court appearance after burglary in progress

A 16-year-old male is facing an appearance in Chautauqua County Family Court after a report of a burglary in process Saturday evening on Jamestown's east side. Jamestown Police say the homeowners told responding officers that when they returned home, they observed an unknown male inside their residence. He took off running with items taken from the residence and the homeowner attempted to run after him. Officers were able to locate a male matching his description a short distance away, and when the officers attempt to stop him, he fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase, police were able to take the male into custody without further incident in a parking lot. The juvenile from Jamestown was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd and petit larceny. He was transported to the Juvenile Bureau where police say he was released to his parents due to the Raise the Age law. He'll appear in Youth Part Court at a later date to answer the charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Police seek answers following recent string of suspected arson incidents in Titusville

Following multiple incidents of suspected arson over the weekend, authorities in Titusville are now seeking answers. The Pennsylvania State fire marshal is assisting the Titusville police and fire departments with this investigation. The Titusville Fire Department chief said that there were nearly a dozen incidents of arson that took place this past weekend. The Titusville […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Mom helps lead Warren Police to gun suspect

Four men have pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with shots being fired in Warren neighborhoods. Police say they found two rifles, a handgun, and shell casings in a car they chased from Olive Street to the 500 block of Atlantic Street Friday afternoon. Investigators believe that the...
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Woman cut by flying glass after Youngstown police answer gunfire call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 35-year-old woman was cut late Tuesday by flying glass after a house she was in was shot up on the South Side. Police were called about 11:40 p.m. for a gunshot sensor for 20 rounds fired in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and when they arrived, a man on a front porch flagged officers down and said a woman in the home had been shot.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

2 cars damaged by gunfire at Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said they do not have a motive after two cars were damaged by gunfire early Tuesday evening. Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to an 1822 Mahoning Ave. gas station for gunfire and found several shell casings nearby as well as the damaged cars.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Warren police find semi-automatics during police chase; 4 arrested

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were arrested in Warren after police say three of them were spotted carrying semi-automatic weapons and then took police on a chase. Curtis Turner, 27, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply and carrying a concealed weapon. Deljuan Patterson, 25, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. Ta’Gerald Lofton, 20, was charged with obstructing official business, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

OSP helicopter helps YPD catch man in stolen car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday helped police catch a man who they say had drugs and a gun in his car on the East Side. Malik Marrow, 24, of Dickson Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy