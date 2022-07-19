ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

On-demand shuttles have replaced buses in a small North Carolina town

By Nick de la Canal
whqr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILSON, N.C. — What if you could catch a ride on public transportation the same way you catch an Uber or Lyft? That's the promise of microtransit, where residents order public transportation from their phone, rather than wait at a bus stop. Some cities and towns around the...

www.whqr.org

Comments / 2

unc.edu

Re-Thinking Public Transit as “Micro-CED” with Wilson NC Leading the Way

Across North Carolina, CED professionals’ ears may have perked up over the weekend if they were listening to national public radio. The town of Wilson, N.C. was featured in the story, “On-demand shuttles are replacing buses in some areas.” Towns across North Carolina are turning the idea of mass transit on its head, opting for micro-transit instead. The reporter described micro-transit as “…where residents get service when and where they need it, rather than by waiting at a bus stop,” explaining RIDE, Wilson’s new version of public transit. Wilson, replacing its buses with the Mobility on Demand (MOD) ride-service. With a $1.50 fare, anyone can ride wherever they need to go – school, work, shopping, medical appointments, government offices, or to visit family. The change saw city transit ridership more than doubling in two years. The Wilson program was also covered in the Charlotte Ledger.
The News & Observer

Catch a train to Greenville? NCDOT looks at passenger service to smaller NC cities

The N.C. Department of Transportation and planners in Pitt County have begun to study the feasibility of running passenger trains between the Triangle and Greenville. The study is one of several examining whether it makes sense to extend passenger train service to smaller North Carolina cities such as Wilmington, Fayetteville and Asheville. Amtrak helped fuel that interest when its proposal for expanding passenger rail service nationwide, released last summer, included both Wilmington and Asheville as potential destinations.
WNCT

Residents unhappy with living conditions at Greenville complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Complaints about the living conditions at a complex in Greenville have been swirling around social media. 9 On Your Side decided to do some digging to see what’s going on. The complaints center around Copper Beech Townhomes in Greenville. Tenants say not only are living conditions unbearable at their homes, but […]
jocoreport.com

Industrial Rezoning Approved For West Smithfield Tract

SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council unanimously approved a rezoning request for a 42.1 acre tract of land in West Smithfield. The parcel is at the intersection of US Highway 70 West (West Market Street) at Barbour Road and is in the Smithfield Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). Ann...
warrenrecord.com

Glen Raven continues transformation in Norlina

In July 2021, Glen Raven, Inc. announced the expansion of its Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC Norlina plant with an investment of up to $82 million. Almost one year later to the date, the transformation process as the legacy plant grows to 500,000 square feet. Before the expansion project began,...
NORLINA, NC
WITN

Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In early July, WITN reported on two people living in two Greenville apartment complexes. They said their leases were being terminated after their landlord stopped accepting Section 8 vouchers. Since airing the original story, we have learned that some of the tenants at Arlington West and Pecan Grove have been given other options for continuing their leases.
WRAL News

Lidl in Rocky Mount, NC closing this month

The Lidl grocery store in Rocky Mount, NC is closing by the end of July. The location is shutting down on July 31 because it is an underperforming store, according to an article from the Rocky Mount Telegram on July 18, 2022. No information is available regarding the future of...
cbs17

Downtown Raleigh restaurant closes temporarily after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire in a residence above a Mexican restaurant in downtown Raleigh caused a temporary suspense of service on Monday afternoon. La Santa, a modern authentic Mexican restaurant at 222 Glenwood Avenue, let its customers know on social media that it would be closed until further notice due to a fire in a condo above the restaurant, the restaurant owner told CBS 17.
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Triangle MLS report shows average home sales prices in Wake County top $500,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Newly released figures from Triangle MLS show despite improving inventory and fewer sales so far, home prices continue to escalate in 2022. In Wake County, the average home sales price year-to-date is $538,894, up from $434,346 in the same time period last year, an increase of 24.1%. Median sale prices increased by a nearly identical amount (24.2%), coming in at $466,713, up from $375,591.
cbs17

Improved drainage project to impact Goldsboro drivers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A drainage project will impact drivers in Goldsboro. The project for improving drainage impact Rosewood Road at four different locations. According to officials, the four locations are “between Oakland Church Road and N.C. 581 west of Goldsboro.”. Crews will be replacing crossline pipes, and this will...
