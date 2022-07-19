On-demand shuttles have replaced buses in a small North Carolina town

Across North Carolina, CED professionals’ ears may have perked up over the weekend if they were listening to national public radio. The town of Wilson, N.C. was featured in the story, “On-demand shuttles are replacing buses in some areas.” Towns across North Carolina are turning the idea of mass transit on its head, opting for micro-transit instead. The reporter described micro-transit as “…where residents get service when and where they need it, rather than by waiting at a bus stop,” explaining RIDE, Wilson’s new version of public transit. Wilson, replacing its buses with the Mobility on Demand (MOD) ride-service. With a $1.50 fare, anyone can ride wherever they need to go – school, work, shopping, medical appointments, government offices, or to visit family. The change saw city transit ridership more than doubling in two years. The Wilson program was also covered in the Charlotte Ledger.

WILSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO