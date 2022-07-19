ON THE RISE: OKWU volleyball bolstered by veterans, rookies

While you can’t deposit potential in the bank or use it to make a downpayment on a car, in sports it is lifeblood of the future.

And, sometimes the present.

Tracie Gillette, the head women’s volleyball coach of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, belies the future sparkles for her team, but also wants to see this year’s squad climb high.

“In my opinion, I feel like I have the strongest incoming freshman class I’ve ever had,” said the 13-year Lady Eagle head coach. “The future seems exciting. But, talent is not everything. You’ve got to hope they play as a team, mesh and gel, all that stuff, and are coachable. But, on paper we’re pretty excited.”

Collins also boasts plenty of battle-tested experience on which to build this year’s team’s destiny. Back in the blend is last year’s Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Addie Mathias (5-9).

The redoubtable sister pair of Lauren McKinney (5-10) and Maddy McKinney (6-foot) — both Oklahoma Union High School graduates — return as a senior and junior, respectively.

Junior to-be Makaila Keith and Kourtney Kelley are two other veteran seniors-to-be.

Some of the girls bringing fresh skill to the program are Andjela Micunovic and Tijana Stojiljkovic of Serbia, Chiara Vittoni of Italy, Alba Soriano of Spain, Cowley (Kan.) College transfer Dani Smith and Bartlesville High graduate Sydney Collins.

Mathias played in 26 of OKWU’s 27 matches (15-12), and recorded 164 kills, 340 assists and 186 digs. Lauren McKinney smashed a team-high 260 kills last year and added nearly 70 digs.

Maddy McKinney contributed 122 kills and 58 blocks. Keith hammered 139 kills and made 162 digs, while Kelley produced 192 digs, 27 assists and 15 service aces.

In terms of the incoming athletes mentioned above, Micunovic is being penciled in at libero, Stojiljkovic is likely plant her 6-foot-3 frame in middle, Vittoni is a possible right side hitter and Collins — daughter of the coach — could become an offensive catalyst.

“I think it will be safe to say she’ll contend to run the offense as a setter, her and Addie,” coach Collins said.

OKWU eyes a practice starting date of Aug. 8.

Following a scrimmage on Aug. 16 at Cowley College, the Lady Eagles will open the season with a tournament to weekend of Aug. 19-20 at the Tabor (Kan.) College Invite.

The first home game is planned for 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 against Randall College.