ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Emails deleted by former administrative asst. in North Dakota attorney general’s office

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. – An employee in the North Dakota attorney general’s office who handled the deletion of the former attorney general’s email account has...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An employee in the North Dakota attorney general’s office who handled the deletion of her former boss’ email account has resigned, according to documents obtained Monday. Administrative assistant Liz Brocker, who helped clear the email account of former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem after...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Ongoing shortage at state’s food bank & how to help

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Great Plains Food Bank in our state is still experiencing a shortage. KX spoke with the food bank’s facility in Bismarck and its headquarters in Fargo, who both say the bank serves over 121,000 individuals each year. The Great Plains Food Bank is...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
kfgo.com

Man killed in pickup-semi crash in western North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A fatal crash in Williams County in northwest North Dakota. The State Patrol says a semi failed to yield at an intersection west of Epping and struck a pickup on the driver’s side. The semi ended up in a ditch. The pickup came to rest in a field.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Most valuable crops grown in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
kfgo.com

Walz continues pushing for special session to approve tax rebate checks

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he’s trying every day to convince Republican lawmakers to return to Saint Paul for a special session to help Minnesotans struggling with high prices. The Democratic governor suggests that Minnesota has the opportunity to provide tax rebates to citizens, something...
wdayradionow.com

Jamieson Capital, Jeremy L. Carlson banned from doing business In North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Fargo-based investment firm Jamieson Capital Financial and its managing member Jeremy L Carlson can't do business in North Dakota anymore. The North Dakota Securities Commissioner announced Monday that Carlson and the firm are accused of numerous alleged violations of state securities laws. The North Dakota Securities Department says it started investigating Carlson and the business after an examination of records found issues with the way they did business.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

In North Dakota “If You Build It They Will Come” Believe That!

Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Not long ago I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a couple of months ago " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deletion#Email Account#Deputy Attorney General
KFYR-TV

Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Minot ahead of North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Budweiser Clydesdales have officially arrived for the North Dakota State Fair. The world-famous eight-horse hitch is scheduled to parade around the fairgrounds from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. They will also be accompanied by a dalmatian, the official Clydesdales mascot since the 1950s. “We are...
MINOT, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota State Fair – 5 Things That WON’T Be Fried This Year

A short road trip definitely worth planning and taking, a tradition that so many people look forward to. The 2022 North Dakota State Fair in Minot is ready to roll kicking off this Friday. What pops into your head when you think of the NDSF or any fair for that matter? I mean they all ( in every city almost ) have so many things in common that people have come to love. The concerts, the rides, the animals, and without a doubt the food, especially the fried foods. Nowadays there doesn't seem to be anything you can't find at the fair that is NOT FRIED.......except for these 5 things You WON'T Find FRIED At The NDSF This Year:
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kfgo.com

Minnesota convenience store drops gas price to $2.38 a gallon

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — For 90 minutes Sunday, a Forest Lake gas station dropped its prices by more than $2 per gallon. Lines of cars waited at MotoMart to fill up their tanks for $2.38 a gallon. That was the average gas price in the U.S. in January of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy