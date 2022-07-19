17 elite wideouts heading into 2022 NFL season

Catching on

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The deep threat is one of the most important players on an offense. So is the slot guy. Time to check out 15 wide receivers who should score points in 2022-23—whether in NFL games or for Fantasy Football teams.

Buffalo Bills: Stefon Diggs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Stefon Diggs trade to Buffalo has worked wonders for the Bills and Vikings—a rarity. Diggs has been phenomenal with Josh Allen. He has 230 receptions for 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons. Stunning.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase

USAT

Ja'Marr Chase put up incredible numbers at LSU while on the end of Joe Burrow passes. So, Chase goes to the Bengals and is reunited with Burrow and the same thing happens.

Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick out of Oklahoma, CeeDee Lamb made a huge impression as a rookie with America's Team. He had 74 catches for 935 yards on a Dallas squad that was missing Dak Prescott for most of 2020. He followed with a 1,102-yard season on 79 catches, including 6 TDs.

Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This is a sneaky name who you could be surprised to see on the list. Courtland Sutton had 58 receptions last year with a brutal Broncos QB situation. He gets Russell Wilson now and expect him to roar past 72 catches, which is his career-high.

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Lions showed plenty of heart despite all the losses in 2021. And a big reason for it was rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. He burst into the league with a 90-catch season for 912 yards and 5 touchdowns. This is a wideout who is headed to triple-digit receptions, possibly in 2022.

Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr.

USAT

After a quiet first year, Michael Pittman Jr. blossomed in his second season with Indy. He had 88 catches for 1,082 yards. Pittman gets a QB who loves to throw -- and knows how to find receivers -- in Matt Ryan. Another player who could be heading toward triple digits in catches.

Las Vegas Raiders: Davante Adams

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders got the best wideout in the game in Davante Adams from Green Bay. They paid the man and will be rewarded with huge numbers.

Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen has three straight seasons of 100 or more catches. It would be five in a row if it weren't for a 97-catch season in 2018.

Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp won the Triple Crown in receiving last year and won the Super Bowl for the Rams. Enough said.

Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is speedy and dazzling. He was incredible with Patrick Mahomes. The big question: will he put up similar numbers with Tua Tagovailoa throwing passes? This is a situation that should be monitored closely. The grass or turf isn't always greener in South Beach.

Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings used one of the pieces they got for Stefon Diggs to choose Justin Jefferson out of LSU. All he has done is catch 196 passes in his first two seasons, including 17 for touchdowns. How about 3,016 receiving yards?

New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas

Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Don't sleep on a return to greatness of Michael Thomas. He was unstoppable in New Orleans before injuries derailed the past two seasons. He's fantastic and if healthy will deliver.

Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown

USAT

A.J. Brown blossomed in Tennessee to the point he was worth a huge contract. The Titans balked and now the wideout is in Philly with DeVonta Smith. Jalen Hurts can't ask for better targets and he best find them early and often.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners need to find a way to keep Deebo Samuel happy. He's broken out in a big way as a receiver and runner. These type of players are rare and it would be a wise idea to pay Samuel or get a huge haul for him, rather than have a sulking superstar around.

Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett is going to be tested in 2022. Not because he isn't superb. Rather because he is going to be without Russell Wilson and figures to be thrown to by either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. That's daunting for anybody who catches passes in Seattle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is the GOAT. Mike Evans is just great. He can beat you so many ways and is the go-to guy in Tampa Bay. Yes, there is Chris Godwin. Evans, however, is special.

Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin has been tremendous with Washington and he has had far from exceptional quarterbacks. That situation won't get better this year with Carson Wentz around. Don't sleep on McLaurin becoming a superstar and making any quarterback he has look wonderful.

1

1