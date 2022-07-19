Eason: ‘People come to Clemson because it’s Clemson’

Clemson’s media day opened Tuesday, allowing us to get an idea of what the Clemson program will look like heading into the 2022 season.

Something that has been hanging over the heads of the entire college football landscape is conference realignment and what is next for teams such as the Tigers. When asked about conference realignment, Clemson defensive tackle coach Nick Eason didn’t seem too worried about the topic and how it will affect Clemson’s recruiting.

“I don’t care if we were in the Big Ten, people come to Clemson because it’s Clemson,” Eason said. “That’s what coach Swinney said the other day and I think that resonated with me pretty strongly. People go to Clemson because it’s Clemson and people go to Alabama because it’s Alabama.”

With this being the first recruiting cycle involving NIL, there was a lot of concern as to how Clemson football would be able to respond and keep up with the rest of the top dogs in the sport. The addition of NIL, along with conference realignment, makes the ACC look like a less than ideal situation to be a part of.

Yet, Eason and the guys at the forefront of recruiting don’t seem to be having any issues. According to 247Sports, Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class currently ranks fourth in the nation, headlined by two five-star recruits in QB Christopher Vizzina and DL Peter Woods

“Here, at Clemson, our culture, our program and what we have to offer speaks for itself,” Eason said. “I don’t really care what conference we’re in, we’re still going to be Clemson. It matters to some but for us in the building we don’t care. However it plays out, we just have to be the best version of ourselves.”

Eason and the Clemson staff will continue to work in recruiting and showing people why Clemson is a program they want to be a part of.

List

Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No.1 Will Shipley