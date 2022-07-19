ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves want Christian Benteke in transfer swoop to bolster attack after sending Fabio Silva out on loan

By Charlie Wyett
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHRISTIAN BENTEKE is a target for Wolves.

The Crystal Palace striker has one year left of his current deal and Wolves are in the market for a striker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P19m5_0gkvNDrG00
Wolves are targeting a move for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke Credit: Getty

Molineux forward Fabio Silva has joined Belgian club Anderlecht on a season-long loan, having first signed a one-year extension to his contract.

Silva, whose new deal runs until 2026, joined Wolves in September 2020 in a deal from Porto worth £37million.

He has made only 17 Premier League starts, scoring four goals.

Now, Belgian international Benteke, 31, is one of the options the west midlands club are considering.

He signed a contract extension with Palace 12 months ago but Wolves are looking to boost their firepower.

A £27million signing from Liverpool six years ago, Benteke has scored 36 goals in 162 Premier League appearances for the south London club.

Palace went on a major revamp last year, letting a string of players in a mass clear-out with new boss Patrick Vieira signing a host of younger players.

The overhaul was a success with the club finishing 12th and well clear of relegation.

Wolves have made just one new signing this summer in £20million Burnley defender Nathan Collins.

But Hee-chan Hwang’s loan from RB Leipzig has been made permanent for £15m.

And Adama Traore is back after his Barcelona loan ended.

Joao Moutinho is sticking around too after signing a new one-year deal.

There could also be a reprieve for Morgan Gibbs-White, who was on loan at Sheffield Utd last season and is wanted by Everton.

