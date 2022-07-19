ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the metaverse going to suck? A conversation with Matthew Ball

By Nilay Patel
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s talk about the metaverse. You probably can’t stop hearing about it. It’s in startup pitches, in earnings reports, some companies are creating metaverse divisions, and Mark Zuckerberg changed Facebook’s name to Meta to signal that he’s shifting the entire company to focus on the...

The Verge

A company called Meta is suing Meta for naming itself Meta

When Facebook changed its name to Meta in October, there were a few concerns that the company was planning to dominate the nascent metaverse — but there’s one aggrieved party that’s only now going public. An installation-art company called META (or Meta.is) announced Tuesday that it will...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Amazon is giving Prime Video its biggest redesign in years

Compared to Netflix, Disney Plus, and other major streaming services, Prime Video has never been the most elegant or intuitive app. Its user experience lacks the polish of those competitors and feels more cobbled together. There are good aspects to what’s there — like the long-standing X-Ray feature that shows cast information and other trivia facts whenever content is paused. But Prime Video hasn’t received a significant overhaul or rethinking in many years.
NFL
The Verge

Russia fines Google $365 million over YouTube videos containing ‘prohibited’ content

Russia imposed a nearly $365 million fine (21.1 billion rubles) on Google for failing to delete YouTube videos that go against the country’s laws, as reported earlier by Reuters. In a translated press release, Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor states that YouTube didn’t follow orders to remove “prohibited content,” which includes videos “promoting extremism and terrorism,” as well as supposedly false information about the war in Ukraine.
INTERNET
The Verge

Facebook puts news on the back burner as it continues to push video and creators

Facebook is only 18 but it’s slap-bang in the middle of a mid-life crisis, with user numbers declining and TikTok eating its Gen Z lunch. In response, the company is trying to push more video content from creators into users’ feeds, and is now shifting resources away from more text-focused products like its News tab and Bulletin newsletter platform.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Bored Apes founders on their plans for Otherside metaverse

Few entertainment startups have had this level of community pressure riding on their first game and fewer have had quite as many people rooting for them to fail. The NFT bull run, which made early Bored Apes holders and the project’s founders very rich, also minted plenty of enemies who decried NFTs as ponzi schemes parting vulnerable suckers with their cash. As crypto prices have crashed in recent months, many recent retail investors in the sector have indeed lost big.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Samsung confirms August 10th Unpacked event date with ‘cryptic’ puzzle

In a trio of images posted to its official Twitter account, Samsung Mobile appears to have confirmed the date of its next Unpacked event as August 10th, 2022. The first image presents a grid of letters, numbers, and symbols, while the second shows the same grid replaced with colored circles. Match the characters to the colors, and you can decode the message on the third image as 081022 — aka August 10th, 2022.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Netflix’s latest anti-password sharing test lets users ‘buy’ additional homes

Netflix is testing a new way to tackle password sharing in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic (as reported first by Bloomberg). A support page for Netflix in Honduras clearly states the test will prompt users to pay an additional fee if they use an account on a TV or TV-connected device at a location outside their primary household for over two weeks. Each additional home will cost an extra 219 pesos per month, per home in Argentina ($1.17 US), and $2.99 everywhere else.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Now Google Photos has a shortcut to help you find your screenshots faster

An update for the Android Google Photos app (versions 5.97 and later) can help you go directly to a list of screenshots, according to Android Police. With the update, you’ll have faster access to screenshots by using a shortcut, accessible from the Photos icon on your phone’s homepage with a long press or available to split out as a direct shortcut placed on your screen.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Verizon is rolling out faster 5G in more places, but you’ll have to guess where

Verizon says that customers in “many markets across the US” could get significantly faster 5G speeds, even when they’re not right next to a cell tower. According to a press release on Monday, this is possible because Verizon’s deploying extra C-band spectrum; for some areas, the carrier’s now using 100 MHz of bandwidth instead of 60 MHz. The company says some engineers got blazing fast download speeds of 1.4 Gigabits per second when they were “near active cell sites,” which dropped down to a (still very fast) 500 Mbps after they moved “further away from the towers.”
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Will This Horrible Streak Finally End for Pinterest?

Analysts on Wall Street expect Pinterest to report earnings per share of $0.18. Growth in its most lucrative geographic segment, U.S. and Canada, will be critical. Investors will likely focus most on monthly active user trends in that region. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
The Verge

Vergecast: Nothing Phone 1 review, Congress takes on VPNs, and Project Genesis adventures

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Google Calendar’s ‘known senders’ filter should help stamp out spam invites

Google Calendar’s new “known senders” option is supposed to make it easier to keep spam from clogging up your schedule. Toggling on the setting prevents invites from people you don’t know from automatically appearing in your Calendar. This way, Google Calendar will only automatically add invites from people in your contacts list, anyone you’ve interacted with through Workspace, and users in your company or organization.
INTERNET
The Verge

Netflix’s ad-supported tier won’t have everything at launch

Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported offering won’t include all of the content you can currently watch on the streaming service, Netflix executives said during the company’s Q2 2022 earnings interview video. “Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier,” Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

The new Google Wallet is starting to show up on people’s phones

Google Wallet, the app that will replace Google Pay in many countries (more on that in a moment), has started to show up on people’s phones. According to Google spokesperson Chaiti Sen, the company has “started rolling out the Wallet to Android users in 39 countries,” and it’ll be available “to all users over the next few days.”
NFL
The Verge

Google’s new Chrome logo could have looked a lot different

Google changed up its Chrome logo earlier this year, for the first time since 2014. The new Chrome logo has some subtle differences from before, thanks to a lack of shadows, slightly different proportions, and brighter colors. Most Chrome users might not have even noticed its introduction in Chrome 100, but Google had experimented with far more radical designs that didn’t make the cut.
INTERNET
The Verge

Google Cloud and Oracle servers suffer cooling breakdowns during UK heatwave

Google Cloud and Oracle servers located in the UK struggled with cooling-related outages Tuesday as the country experienced record-breaking heat that reached as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). Both companies blame temperature for the unexpected shutdowns. On its Google Cloud status page, Google notes it has experienced...
U.K.

