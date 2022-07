(NewsNation) — Grieving Florida parents are questioning how their energetic 9-month-old could have been pronounced dead just hours after being dropped off at a Florida daycare center. On Monday, little Tayvon Tomlin was reportedly found lifeless in his crib at Lincoln Marti Daycare in Homestead, Florida. Miami-Dade police told...

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO