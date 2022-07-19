ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists Have Found New RNA Biomarkers For Cancer Early Detection: A Simple Blood Test Is Enough

By Aakash Molpariya
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New research from UC Santa Cruz researchers, published in the journal Cell Reports, demonstrates how a crucial genetic mutation that manifests early in cancer affects RNA “dark matter” and results in the emergence of hitherto unidentified RNA biomarkers for cancer early detection. Mutations in the KRAS gene...

www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created Worms That Can Kill Cancer Cells

Osaka University researchers discovered that worms may be coated with hydrogel sheaths that contain useful cargo such as anti-cancer medications. James Bond’s famed quartermaster Q provided the secret agent with an unlimited supply of equipment and gadgets to aid him on his missions. Now, scientists from Japan have shown that they are equally adept in providing microscopic worms with a surprising variety of useful and protective components.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Colorectal Cancer#Blood Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Cell Reports#Rna#Kras
Newsweek

Cancer Cells Thrive in Body's Sweet Spots: Study

Cancer researchers have discovered how mutated cells can sense the Goldilocks sweet spots in a human body. Led by the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, an international group of researchers has shed new light on how cancer thrives. Previous studies have shown how cancer cells can sense the stiffness of...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Phys.org

New key protection against COVID-19 found in saliva

The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has spread around the world at an unprecedented rate, evading containment countermeasures. Understanding the mechanisms by which SARS-CoV-2 successfully evades the body's defense systems is essential to reduce the transmission of this virus. An Osaka Metropolitan University research group led by Associate Professor Misako Matsubara of...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

COVID-19 Virus Might Use Tunneling Nanotubes To Enter The Brain

COVID-19 doesn’t just affect your lungs, it also has neurological aspects. But how its virus, SARS-CoV-2, spread to the brain is something that doesn’t have a simple explanation. Using a mixture of human and animal cells, a team from the Institut Pasteur suggests that the virus might travel via tunneling nanotubes and infect neurons in the brain.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Researchers Find Growth Mechanism Present In 90 Percent Of Cancer Cells

A progression mechanism found in 90 percent of cancers has been discovered, suggesting a new target for future therapies, a research team from Singapore suggests. The team believes that by preventing a reactivating enzyme that allows cancer cells to grow uncontrollably, targeted treatments could halt cancer progression with fewer side effects.
CANCER
Nature.com

Influence of the early-life gut microbiota on the immune responses to an inhaled allergen

Antibiotics, among the most used medications in children, affect gut microbiome communities and metabolic functions. These changes in microbiota structure can impact host immunity. We hypothesized that early-life microbiome alterations would lead to increased susceptibility to allergy and asthma. To test this, mouse pups between postnatal days 5"“9 were orally exposed to water (control) or to therapeutic doses of azithromycin or amoxicillin. Later in life, these mice were sensitized and challenged with a model allergen, house dust mite (HDM), or saline. Mice with early-life azithromycin exposure that were challenged with HDM had increased IgE and IL-13 production by CD4+ T cells compared to unexposed mice; early-life amoxicillin exposure led to fewer abnormalities. To test that the microbiota contained the immunological cues to alter IgE and cytokine production after HDM challenge, germ-free mice were gavaged with fecal samples of the antibiotic-perturbed microbiota. Gavage of adult germ-free mice did not result in altered HDM responses, however, their offspring, which acquired the antibiotic-perturbed microbiota at birth showed elevated IgE levels and CD4+ cytokines in response to HDM, and altered airway reactivity. These studies indicate that early-life microbiota composition can heighten allergen-driven Th2/Th17 immune pathways and airway responses in an age-dependent manner.
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy