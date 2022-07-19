ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the top 5 states new PA residents are coming from, and the 5 pulling them away

By Aaron Mudd
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSVWA_0gkvMB8100

The rivalry between Pennsylvania and New Jersey dates back to at least the 18th century , when the two states quibbled about jurisdiction over the Delaware River.

But in recent years, and according to the most recent U.S. Census data , people seem to be voting with their feet – with more New Jerseyans relocating to the Keystone State than the other way around.

More than 43,000 New Jerseyans relocated to Pennsylvania in 2019, U.S. Census figures show. That’s behind only New York, with more than 46,000 people moving to Pennsylvania from there.

By contrast, only about 22,000 Pennsylvanians relocated to either state, though New Jersey and New York are among the top states they choose to move to.

According to PennLive, the commonwealth has a lot to offer, namely lower cost of living , beautiful scenery and space to breathe away from the noise of more populated states.

Overall, Pennsylvania’s population has held mostly steady over the past decade. The Census Bureau counted 13,002,700 people in 2020, compared to 12,702,379 in 2010.

Here’s a look at the top states Pennsylvania residents are moving to:

  1. Florida, number of people: 34,985
  2. New York, 22,641
  3. New Jersey, number of people: 22,445
  4. Ohio, number of people: 16,792
  5. Maryland, number of people: 14,376

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the top states people are moving to Pennsylvania from:

  1. New York, number of people: 46,618
  2. New Jersey, number of people: 43,295
  3. Florida, number of people: 19,629
  4. California, number of people: 13,048
  5. Virginia, number of people: 12,193

