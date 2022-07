The BAM Arts Fair is one of the biggest and longest- running award-winning arts and crafts festivals in the Northwest. Head to the areas outside of Bellevue Square and the Bellevue Arts Museum from July 29–31 to meet and buy art from more than 300 artists. In addition, there will be free events including BAM exhibitions, a Kids Fair, chalk art, a Sound and Movement Stage, and food trucks. If you can’t attend, there will be an online marketplace to buy art, too.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO