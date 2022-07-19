Lottery top-prize winner sold in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last week it was Oneida, this week it happened again in Syracuse. The New York Lottery announced that a TAKE 5 ticket worth $17,468.50 was sold in the city.

The lucky winner bought their ticket at NA Market on Midland Avenue.

According to the New York Lottery, the five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawing is televise twice daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.

