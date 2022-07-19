ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine, NJ

State Police Looking for Woodbine Man Missing Since February

By Eddie Davis
 2 days ago
New Jersey State Police are searching for the Woodbine, Cape May County man they say has been missing since early February. Dayton, 55, was last seen around February 2, 2022, in...

State Police Searching for Missing Cape May County Man

WOODBINE, NJ – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. John is known to frequent Smokey’s Meat Market in Woodbine and Bubba’s Discount Liquor Store on Delsea Drive in Vineland.
